Allbirds Taps Fashion Designer Olivia Rubin to Kick Off New ‘Artist Series’ Collaborations

Allbirds is taking its collaborative projects with creatives one step further with the launch of a new “Artist Series.”

Unveiled on Tuesday, the B Corp footwear brand said the launch is part of its mission to “work towards a more sustainable future,” reach new audiences, and amplify creative voices.

Allbirds will launch the series with three artists from around the globe including London-based fashion designer Olivia Rubin, New York-based illustrator and animator Zipeng Zhu and Paris-based artist Tiffany Bouelle. For the program, each artist is paired with a specific Allbirds shoe style and is tasked with reimagining it with their artwork. The final three styles will be rolled out in a staggered timeline in order to “properly highlight” each artist, the company said.

Rubin’s collection will debut first. Launching today, Rubin used Allbirds’s Riser silhouette as a canvas and injected her signature pastel aesthetic into the shoe. Taking inspiration from London’s Notting Hill neighborhood, Rubin’s goal was to give the Riser a joyful makeover, taking cues from the pink, green and pale blue townhouses, Allbirds said.

The new Allbirds x Olivia Rubin Riser sneaker. Courtesy of Allbirds

Rubin, who has previously worked with Alexander McQueen and Dior, said in a statement that she is “beyond thrilled” to be working on her first worldwide sneaker collaboration with Allbirds. “It has been a dream to create a unisex sneaker in my signature pastel colours all made with natural fabrics,” Rubin said. “I cannot wait to wear them and see them enjoyed by customers all over the globe.”

Allbirds VP of product design Ashley Comeaux told FN in an interview that the process of finding and working with these creatives is “generally pretty organic” and the partnerships come for a natural “affinity” for each other’s work.

“What’s special about our Artist Series is that a large part of our assortment can be considered a blank canvas,” Comeaux said. “So, when we’re able to tap into amazing creatives around the world, to not just amplify their voices but also amplify our products and mission, we’re doing that through this vehicle of art and creativity. It’s definitely a program we want to continue to lean in to moving forward.”

The Allbirds x Olivia Rubin Riser, which retails for $140, is now available in full men’s and women’s sizes online at Allbirds.com and in select stores.

Zhu’s take on the Tree Flyer 2, which will feature splashes of color, sharp geometric designs, and a playful smiley face on the back, will launch on Aug. 15. Bouelle’s Canvas Pacers, featuring her signature paint-strokes, and an earthy color palette, will debut on Sept. 23.

Allbirds’ new Artist Series comes one month after the footwear label launched its latest style, the M0.0NSHOT. Dubbed “the world’s first net zero carbon shoe,” the style, Allbirds co-founder Tim Brown told FN in March, was more than two and a half years in the making and is the result of an effort labeled Project Moonshot internally. “It’s the theory being, if we can put a man on the moon, we can make a pair of sneakers with no impact,” Brown said.

In May, Brown said he would transition out of the role of co-CEO and will now hold the role of co-founder and chief innovation officer. As such, Allbirds co-founder Joey Zwillinger will now be the sole CEO.

On Allbirds most recent first quarter earnings call in May, Brown told analysts that he made this decision along with Zwillinger and Allbirds’ board in order to focus his efforts on the company’s strategic transformation plan.

In the first quarter of 2023, the San Francisco-based footwear company said net revenue decreased 13.4 percent to $54.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, but increased 9.5 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. Allbirds posted a net loss of $35.2 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, in the period. The brand’s stock has been under intense pressure amid its challenges.