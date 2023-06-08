Wales Bonner References Jamaican Culture in Latest Adidas Collab

Wales Bonner and Adidas Originals have another collaborative collection on the way, which focuses on the Caribbean as the British designer explores the Trefoil’s lasting presence within Jamaican culture.

According to the British-Jamaican designer, the latest unisex collection for spring ’23 collection, which is called “Land of Wood and Water,” reimagines vintage silhouettes through elevated material compositions and new color palettes.

Drawing on the Caribbean nation’s landscape and environment, the collection features a matching light teal nylon tracksuit, signature tracksuit in elevated knit construction, striking silver anorak with matching shorts, and the introduction of a Jamaican icon in the form of a Harrington jacket and flared trouser set. Other highlights include a toweling top and shorts set, knitted geometric patten roll neck, knitted sweater vest, neutral sweater sweatpant set, and two vibrant short-sleeve cotton T-shirts.

As for the footwear offering, Bonner reimagines two archival Adidas classics. This season, the WB Samba returns in two distinct makeups: one in a neutral color palette with a nubuck upper and leather stripes, the other coming replete with a silver leather upper and crochet stripes. In addition, the WB SL72 Knit sees the British designer recontextualize the retro Adidas runner with a knitted upper, and arrives in two distinct colorways which pay homage to Jamaican culture.

The duo’s latest collection is brought to life this season in a new campaign captured by photography and directorial duo Jalan and Jibril Durimel. Styled by Tom Guinness, the campaign mixes traditional portraiture with dreamlike documentary imagery, highlighting the intersection of place and cultural identity.

This isn’t the first time Bonner has referenced her Jamaican heritage in her collaboration with Adidas. The pair’s spring ’21 “Essence” collection was inspired by the early 1980s era of reggae when dancehall music became a staple in Jamaica. This collection a follow-up to their first collab, which was previewed at Bonner’s fall 2020 show at London Fashion Week.

The newest spring ’23 Adidas Originals and Wales Bonner collection will be available globally on June 9 at Adidas.com, via the Confirmed app, and through select retailers.