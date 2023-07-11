Adidas Unveils New Juventus Away Kit Inspired by Italy’s Monte Rosa

Adidas released its Juventus away kit for the 2023/2024 season that draws inspiration from mountain massif Monte Rosa.

The new kit will be worn for the first time during the club’s upcoming pre-season friendly fixtures. The soccer jerseys are cast in a predominantly white hue with rugged pink and gray-striped accents, mimicking the look of the snow-topped mountain range of the Italian Alps and the cities in the surrounding area.

Adidas Juventus Away Kit. Adidas

The on-field version of the jersey incorporates responsive Heat.rdy technology that shields players from the elements while keeping them cool thanks to its intuitive breathable design. The fan jersey, which looks identical to its on-field counterpart, was made using sweat-wicking Aeroready tech that features absorbent materials that keep the wearer dry. Additionally, both jerseys are made of 100% recycled materials in accordance with Adidas‘ ongoing commitment to reducing plastic waste.

Adidas Juventus Away Kit. Adidas

Juventus is a professional soccer club based in Turin, Italy. The club is backed by impressive partners including Jeep, Coca-Cola, EA Sports and Adidas. Players include Paul Pogba and Daniele Rugani among others. The club was founded in 1897 by a group of Torinese students.

Adidas is a major player in the world of soccer. The footwear and apparel brand is the official supplier of some of the most important football tournaments in the world including the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Champions League. Adidas also sponsors some of the top soccer clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Adidas’ new Juventus away kit is available for purchase now via Juventus stores, selected Adidas retail stores and online at Adidas Juventus kits.

