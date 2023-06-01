Adidas Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With Magical Kids Sportswear Collection for Fall 2023

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas is joining Disney’s 100th-anniversary celebration. The apparel and footwear brand partnered with the Walt Disney Company for their fall 2023 kids sportswear collection.

The collection features a slew of apparel, footwear and accessories for 1 to 8-year-olds, emblazoned with iconic Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Nemo and Moana.

Adidas x Disney collection. Disney

Arguably one of the standout pieces in the superpowered collection is the footwear. From sneakers to swim sandals and slides, the collaboration features a wide range of footwear sure to please kids of all ages.

Take for example their Fortarun 2.0 Disney Mickey Mouse shoe in a black, white and red colorway which features Mickey motifs across the front, velcro straps and Adidas‘ instantly recognizable 3-stripes in white. The sneakers also include minimal stitching all over for a sleek finish and elastic laces that make it easy to slip on and off.

Adidas x Disney Fortarun 2.0 Disney Mickey Mouse shoe. Adidas

Another instant classic is their nautical “Altaswim” Finding Nemo swim sandals made for all types of fun under the summer sun.

Loveable characters from the film franchise are featured on the sides of the sandal while the hook-and-loop straps adjust for a snug fit. The sandals also include a contoured footbed that drains out and dries quickly allowing for endless wear in water.

Adidas x Disney collection. Adidas

Each shoe in the collection is lightweight and flexible, making them a perfect fit for active kids everywhere. The footwear featured comes in a wide range of infant and children’s sizes

Beyond footwear, the collection also includes football and soccer-style tracksuits, hoodies, backpacks, swimwear and much more all inspired by Adidas iconic sportswear silhouettes.

The Adidas x Disney collection will be available for purchase on Adidas’ website starting June 1.

