Adidas and Macklemore’s Bogey Boys Team Up on Golf Collection

Adidas is teaming up with Macklmore’s golf and lifestyle brand Bogey Boys.

Announced today, the collaborative effort marries Adidas’ sport and lifestyle legacy with the vintage and classic quality of Bogey Boys, breathing new life into timeless styles for a modern-day spin. The capsule has transitional and fashion-forward apparel, accessories and footwear styles that can be easily worn on and off the golf courses.

Adidas x Bogey Boys collection. Adidas

“This collab is a full circle moment for me and getting to be a part of the first apparel collection to use the Trefoil for Adidas Golf is special,” said Macklemore. “Taking inspiration from the iconic Originals brand and styles from the 70s and 80s is a perfect fit with Bogey Boys. I love how the entire collection turned out – premium and performance fabrics that you can rock on and off the course. Can’t wait for this one to be out in the world.”

One of the standout pieces in the line is the MC80, a spikeless golf shoe that features a classic and clean appearance heavily inspired by Adidas sneaker archives from the 70s and 80s. The MC80 is made from durable white premium leather uppers with textural croc detailing through the midsole and brogue stitching.

Adidas x Bogey Boys MC80 golf shoe. Adidas

The shoes’ spikeless outsoles enhance torsion control and stability. Boost cushioning is also incorporated into the soles for the dual purpose of comfort while hiding the heel for a clean appearance.

The MC80 is a limited-edition style but more colorways will be released later this year.

Adidas x Bogey Boys collection. Adidas

The Adidas x Bogey Boys collection will be available in limited quantities on adidas.com, bogeyboys.com, the Adidas app and at select retailers worldwide starting June 14.

PHOTOS: See the first looks at Adidas x Gucci collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Adidas Walking Shoes

Best Adidas Sneakers