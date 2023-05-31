Christina Milian Serves Edgy Style in Leather Bustier & Spike-Heeled Mules at ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ World Premiere

Christina Milian served sleek style at the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The singer and actress was covered in leather while walking the red carpet at Regency Village Theatre.

Milian donned a black and white leather ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a plunging bustier top and matching high-waist pants.

Christina Milian attends the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” premiere held at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

To place more emphasis on her look, Milian simply accessorized with thin curved earrings, bracelets, midi rings and a rectangle clutch. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actress styled her hair in a high braided ponytail with side swoop bangs.

As for makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner, metallic eyeshadow and a matte pink pout.

Christina Milian attends the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” premiere held at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Finishing Milian’s look was a pair of mules. The slip-on silhouette included a pointy black outsole, thick clear strap across the toe and a spiked stiletto heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Christina Milian attends the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” premiere held at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders.

The film is set to release in theaters on June 2 and features an all-star cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Issac, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry and Jason Schwartzman among others.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.