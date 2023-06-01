Chloe and Halle Bailey Are Crocs’ New Brand Ambassadors

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Crocs announced sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey as their latest brand ambassadors.

The announcement was shared on Crocs’ official Instagram yesterday with a short video, where the “Do It” singers played a quick game of “this or that,” picking between two options including Crocs with or without socks and cats or dogs.

The video saw both Chloe and Halle clad in Crocs’ iconic clog styles adorned with a plethora of funky Jibbitz.

Halle wore striking hot pink “Mega Crush” clog-style sandals while Chloe wore chunky plain white “Crush” clogs. Additionally, the sisters starred in a photo shoot where they wore many summery styles from Crocs’ collection.

Crocs “Mega Crush” clog-style sandals in hot pink. Crocs

Sat by the pool, Halle was styled in their “Splash Glossy” slides in a whimsical lime green hue and their “Splash Glossy” strappy sandal with see-through white straps. In a solo shot sat in a swing, Chloe wore Crocs’ “Brooklyn” sandal low wedge in a neutral khaki color with thick and secure straps and a chunky wedged sole.

The slideshow of snapshots was accompanied by a caption that read, “The summer of mermaidcore” in reference to Halle’s role as Ariel in the new “The Little Mermaid” film.

When it comes to fashion, Halle has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear outfits to show-stopping red-carpet looks, Halle always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. As for Chloe, the “Grown-ish” actress has been spotted in styles like strappy thong sandals and chunky sneakers from Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and other brands.

She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The sister duo also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

PHOTOS: Discover Chloe Bailey’s fashion evolution through the years in the gallery.

