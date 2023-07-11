×
Zoe Saldaña Styles Purple Dress Over Blue Peep-Toe Boots at ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Photocall

Zoe Saldaña joined her costars in a colorful look today. The “Avatar: Way of Water” actress attended the photocall of her upcoming series, “Special Ops: Lioness” in London. Saldaña stars in the new Paramount+ show alongside Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Laysla de Oliveira and more. The spy thriller series premieres on July 23.

To the photocall, Saldaña wore a deep purple midi dress. The garment featured a high neckline with spaghetti straps and a large pleated floral detailing cascading over the entire right hip. The asymmetrical hemline reached the ground.

Saldaña attends the photocall to launch the new ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ series on July 11 in London.John Phillips/Getty Images

Saldaña accessorized with a few rings and small earrings. Meanwhile, her costar Kidman donned a gray blazer and matching trousers with sharp pointed-toe heels.

For her footwear, Saldaña added an unexpected pair to round out her look. She wore light blue thigh-high boots with her plum-colored dress. The skin-tight boots featured a peep-toe design and were complete with a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches.

Saldaña and Kidman attend the photocall to launch the new ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ series on July 11 in London.John Phillips/Getty Images

Saldaña’s shoe closet is filled with chic and sleek styles. For red carpet appearances, the “Star Trek” actress tends to gravitate towards stiletto-heeled pumps or sandals from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, Saldaña slips into sporty sneakers of comfy loafers and boots from brands like Adidas, Maison Margiela and Tamara Mellon.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

