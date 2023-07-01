Zoe Saldana Wears Lace Prada Dress and Bedazzled Mules at ‘The Absence Of Eden’ World Premiere Afterparty

Zoe Saldana flexed her fashion muscle in a full Prada look at “The Absence Of Eden” world premiere afterparty yesterday in Taormina, Italy.

“The Adam Project” star was clad in a lacy floral black and white slip with a boxy maxi-length construction and featured a strappy bodice with the Italian brand’s logo embossed in black along with a lace floral overlay.

Zoe Saldana attends the “The Absence Of Eden” world premiere afterparty on June 30, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. Getty Images for Damiani

Rounding out her look, Saldana’s ensemble was worn alongside a diamond-encrusted necklace and matching studs. The thespian’s tresses were slicked back and gathered into a sleek updo kept out of her face.

For a high-shine touch, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress sported a pair of dazzling mules, also from Prada. The pair were dotted all over with shiny crystals and featured open toes, thick clear straps that sat across the toes and Prada’s triangular logo sat atop the toes. The striking footwear was finished with 2 to 3 stiletto heels that gave Saldana’s look a little lift.

A closer look at Zoe Saldana’s shoes. Getty Images for Damiani

A lover of taking risks with her wardrobe, Saldaña’s fashion choices are often chic and sleek. On the red carpet, the “Star Trek” actress favors stiletto-heeled pumps and mules by Louboutin, Piferi and Jimmy Choo, among other luxury labels. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Maison Margiela loafers, Tamara Mellon boots and Saint Laurent sandals, in addition to numerous contemporary styles. Her casual ensembles also feature sporty sneakers by Superga and Adidas, as well.

“The Absence Of Eden” is a 2023 film directed by Marco Perego that follows an ICE Agent struggling with the moral dilemmas of border security and an undocumented woman fighting to escape a ruthless cartel. The two cross paths and work together to save the life of an innocent girl. The film’s cast includes Zoe Saldana, Adria Arjona, Garrett Hedlund and Tom Waits among others.

Zoe Saldana attends the “The Absence Of Eden” world premiere afterparty on June 30, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. Getty Images for Damiani

