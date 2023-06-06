×
Zoe Saldaña Gets Sleek in Black & White Manolo Blahnik Sandals for RH England Launch

BANBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Zoe Saldana attends the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park, marking the brand’s international launch with a first of its kind design & hospitality destination, on June 3, 2023 in Banbury, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH)
Zoe Saldaña attends the unveiling of RH England.
Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH
Zoe Saldaña stopped by the unveiling of RH England, the Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park in Banbury, Eng., on June 3. The event marked the brand’s international launch with a first-of-its-kind design and hospitality destination.

Saldaña, who was accompanied by her husband, Marco Perego Saldaña, donned a chic all-black ensemble. Her outfit showcased a mock neck top with long sleeves, complemented by a sleek midi skirt.

BANBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Zoe Saldana attends the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park, marking the brand’s international launch with a first of its kind design & hospitality destination, on June 3, 2023 in Banbury, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH)
Zoe Saldaña attends the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park, on June 3, 2023, in Banbury, England. Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

The skirt, designed with an artfully placed slit, added a touch of individuality to her look. With this look, Saldaña demonstrated how a classic black ensemble could exude both poise and fashion-forward flair.

The “Avatar” star adorned her feet with the Chatra 105mm heel leather sandals from the renowned designer Manolo Blahnik. These sandals boasted a striking black and white color combination, crafted from nappa leather.

BANBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Zoe Saldana attends the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park, marking the brand’s international launch with a first of its kind design & hospitality destination, on June 3, 2023 in Banbury, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH)
Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego Saldaña at the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park.Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

Secured with a buckle-fastening ankle strap, these sandals not only provide a secure fit but also showcased a high heel that accentuated her legs. The branded leather insole ensured maximum comfort and the leather sole offered durability and a smooth stride. Standing tall with a 4-inch heel, these Manolo Blahnik sandals elevated her overall look to new heights.

Known for her fearless approach to fashion, Saldaña enjoys pushing boundaries and experimenting with her looks. When it comes to footwear, she gravitates towards bold styles that feature unexpected details. Renowned labels like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and the Michael Kors collection hold a special place in her heart.

Zoe Saldaña Gets Sleek With Black & White Manolo Blahnik Sandals
