Zoe Saldaña Pops in Pink Midi Dress & Knee-High Boots at Fendi Couture Fall 2023 Show 

Zoe Saldaña looked pretty in pink as she attended the Fendi runway show at Palais Brogniart in Paris on July 6. She sat alongside Naomi Watts and Camila Cabello as the Italian fashion brand debuted its fall 2023 Couture collection.

The “Avatar: Way of Water” actress wore a hot pink strapless midi dress that featured a high neckline and a slit that exposed an orange lining. The vibrant piece brought attention from the back with a criss cross strap and a ruched look at the top of the skirt which laid right underneath a draped cloth. She paired the piece with black sheer Fendi monogram stockings.

Zoe Saldana at Fendi’s couture fall 2023 show. Getty Images for Fendi

Saldaña accessorized the look with a set of gold earrings and an assortment of rings. She added a hot pink leather woven handbag that featured gold hardware along the opening and handles. Saldaña kept her dark brown hair in a sleek twisted ponytail which kept the focus on her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

The actress completed the look with a pair of black knee-high boots. The leather heights featured a sleek silhouette that was accompanied by a zipper closure on the side of the sleeve with a gold clasp that matched the hardware on the ankle strap. The boots brought height to the look with a gold metallic block heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Zoe Saldana at Fendi’s couture fall 2023 show. Getty Images for Fendi

As usual, Saldaña was styled by Petra Flannery for this stunning look. The stylist has worked with other stars like Emma Stone, Ellen Pompeo and Reese Witherspoon.

Saldaña’s shoe closet is filled with chic and sleek styles. For red carpet appearances, the “Star Trek” actress tends to gravitate towards stiletto-heeled pumps or sandals from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, Saldaña slips into sporty sneakers of comfy loafers and boots from brands like Adidas, Maison Margiela and Tamara Mellon.