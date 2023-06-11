Zendaya Slips on Loafers with Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama’s PM Satchel in Rome

Zendaya brought a nonchalant spin to casual style while shopping in Rome, Italy this week.

On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress stepped out of her car in a dark gray minidress. The cotton tank-style piece featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline, as well as two small front slits for added ventilation. Zendaya opted to accessorize the draped piece with small gold hoop earrings and several layered rings for a simple finish.

Zendaya goes shopping in Rome, Italy on June 9, 2023.

The “Dune” star notably paired her neutral outfit with a vibrant handbag: Louis Vuitton’s new OnTheGo PM satchel, made in collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama. The $3,750 double-handled style featured a monogrammed brown coated canvas base, accented by a multicolored print of Kusama’s signature spotted pumpkins in hues of blue, purple, red and yellow — a fitting choice, as Zendaya was recently named the French label’s newest brand ambassador.

Zendaya goes shopping in Rome, Italy on June 9, 2023. ROM@MEGA

When it came to footwear, Zendaya slipped on a set of chic loafers to finish her outfit. The “Euphoria” actress’ pair featured smooth black leather uppers with

Zendaya goes shopping in Rome, Italy on June 9, 2023. ROM@MEGA

A closer look at Zendaya’s loafers. ROM@MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Zendaya has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei — as well as Christian Louboutin’s pointed-toe pumps. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016.

The former “Shake It Up” actress has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.