Zendaya Hits the Louis Vuitton Men’s Show in Shimmering, Graphic-Print Set & Heels

US actress Zendaya poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and Tyler the Creator at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Tyler the Creator at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
J Balvin and Maluma at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Zendaya has arrived. The actress hit the star-studded Louis Vuitton spring ’24 men’s show in Paris on Tuesday night, along with other celebrity guests including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, Willow and Jaden Smith, Offset and more.

Zendaya could be seen wearing a Louis Vuitton shimmering, graphic-print matching set complete with a button-down t-shirt and matching flared pants. She accessorized with a small leather Louis Vuitton top-handle bag and pointed-toe shoes. Stylist and friend Law Roach was also spotted with Zendaya at the show.

zendaya, louis vuitton, spring 2024, fashion show, paris, mens
Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20.Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

In April, the “Euphoria” star was tapped to be a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton where she served as the face of the iconic Capucines bag. Styled by Law Roach, the campaign marked the first time Zendaya and Vuitton have officially worked together.

On Tuesday night in Paris, Louis Vuitton’s runway was adorned with the French fashion house’s iconic Damier motif and was set at the historic Pont Neuf Bridge. The moment marked Pharrell Williams’ debut collection.

In February, the musician and entrepreneur was named Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director. The position had been left unfilled since the untimely death of former creative director Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021.

PHOTOS: See what other stars attended Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 show.

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Men's Show in Glittery, Matching Set & Heels
