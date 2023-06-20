Zendaya Hits the Louis Vuitton Men’s Show in Shimmering, Graphic-Print Set & Heels

Zendaya has arrived. The actress hit the star-studded Louis Vuitton spring ’24 men’s show in Paris on Tuesday night, along with other celebrity guests including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, Willow and Jaden Smith, Offset and more.

Zendaya could be seen wearing a Louis Vuitton shimmering, graphic-print matching set complete with a button-down t-shirt and matching flared pants. She accessorized with a small leather Louis Vuitton top-handle bag and pointed-toe shoes. Stylist and friend Law Roach was also spotted with Zendaya at the show.

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20. Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

In April, the “Euphoria” star was tapped to be a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton where she served as the face of the iconic Capucines bag. Styled by Law Roach, the campaign marked the first time Zendaya and Vuitton have officially worked together.

On Tuesday night in Paris, Louis Vuitton’s runway was adorned with the French fashion house’s iconic Damier motif and was set at the historic Pont Neuf Bridge. The moment marked Pharrell Williams’ debut collection.

In February, the musician and entrepreneur was named Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director. The position had been left unfilled since the untimely death of former creative director Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021.

