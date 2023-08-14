Zendaya Poses in Sharp Pumps for British Fashion Council’s 30th NEWGEN Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zendaya took center stage to spotlight young fashion designers in a new campaign.

As shared on Instagram, the “Dune” actress starred in the British Fashion Council (BFC)’s 30th annual NEWGEN campaign for its BFC NEWGEN initiative with Smartwater — which promotes the talents of independent British fashion designers. For the occasion, the Emmy Award-winning actress posed in a set of sharp white pumps, featuring a matte base with triangular toes and thin stiletto heels.

The sleek heels grounded the rest of her gauzy attire, seen as she lounged on a white couch sipping a bottle of Smartwater: a sweeping white gown by Di Petsa, featuring an asymmetric one-sleeved neckline with a slick bodice cutout and flowing train.

Throughout the campaign, Zendaya wore an array of other outfits from a variety of young British designers, shown from their sketched origins to the actress’ final appearances. One notable look encompassed a floor-length, hooded gray “Hoodie” dress by Connor Ives, while another featured a spike-textured blue crop top and miniskirt from Chet Lo‘s spring 2023 collection. The star’s wardrobe was rounded out with a deep blue custom minidress by Nensi Dojaka, as well as Aaron Esh‘s custom gray-blue button-up crop top and trousers.

When it comes to shoes, Zendaya has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei — as well as Christian Louboutin’s pointed-toe pumps. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016.

The former “Shake It Up” actress has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.