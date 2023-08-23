Zendaya Soars in Louboutins for Elle Magazine’s September Cover

Zendaya took sky-high heels to new heights for her latest editorial moment: the September 2023 cover of Elle.

While posing for photographer Steven Klein in the magazine’s latest issue, Zendaya wore a striking pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps.

The silky set featured towering stiletto heels and sharp pointed toes, all set atop the FNAA-winning designer’s signature glossy red soles — and providing a slick base for the “Challengers” actress’ outfit: an embroidered black and sheer-paneled minidress from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 collection, paired with gleaming diamond-covered Bulgari earrings, rings and a winding cuff bracelet.

Zendaya’s additional outfits — all styled by Law Roach — in the editorial followed a similarly sleek ethos, complete with equally sleek shoes. One shot found the Emmy Award-winning actress pushing a tire in a red leather peplum biker jacket and slit skirt from Alexander McQueen’s fall 2023 collection, paired with red Louboutin pumps and sparkling diamond Bulgari earrings.

Another shot included her hanging off of a series of metal pipes, wearing a sequined black Celine bodysuit, stacked black Alexis Bittar bangles and Celine’s harness-strapped lug-sole boots.

Rounding out Zendaya’s tonal wardrobe was a black leather J.W. Anderson trench coat and black lace Simone Perele bra, elevated by diamond Bulgari jewelry. Her additional attire included a black long-sleeved cutout Dundas dress, as well as a frothy white Michael Kors Collection coat paired with red Dilara Findikoglu lingerie and silky black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Within her accompanying interview with writer Clover Hope, Zendaya spoke on a range of topics — including her growing career as an actress, working with stylist Law Roach and adjusting to life in the public eye.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya says. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

The actress also took a moment to address the viral TikTok moment from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 show in March, where she seemingly moved Roach’s seat to the second row — which she clarified was her showing her assistant’s seat while Roach’s seat was undetermined.

“When it happened, I said, ‘Oh no, I hope people don’t try to create something from this,'” Zendaya says. “We’re so used to sitting together that he didn’t know where to go. But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful.”

