×
Read Next: Sarah Jessica Parker on Her ‘Sex and the City’ Souvenirs: ‘I Just Want The Clothes’
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Zendaya Goes Sheer With Sparkling Black Suit and Louboutins to Bulgari Hotel Roma Event

Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at Bulgari Hotel Rome on June 08, 2023 in Rome.
Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8, 2023, in Rome.
Getty Images for Bulgari
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zendaya attended the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event in Rome yesterday.

The “Euphoria” star wore an all-black sparkling suit comprised of an oversized blazer, featuring structural shoulders made of a deep black fabric flecked with silver sparkles. The thespian’s blazer was worn overtop a black crystalized mesh top, embracing the sheer trend.

Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at Bulgari Hotel Rome on June 08, 2023 in Rome.
Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8, 2023, in Rome.Getty Images for Bulgari

On the bottom, Zendaya donned trousers to match her blazer in a similarly sparkling style with pleating down the front and billowing wide legs.

As for footwear, the “Dune” actress stepped out in a pair of jet-black Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. The style was crafted of black suede uppers and featured the French footwear brand’s iconic blood-red bottoms with knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable construction. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels rounded out the set nicely, offering Zendaya a conservative boost in height.

Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at Bulgari Hotel Rome on June 08, 2023 in Rome.
A closer look at Zendaya’s shoes.Getty Images for Bulgari

When it comes to shoes, the former “Shake It Up” actress has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics.

The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra attend the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event at Bulgari Hotel Rome on June 08, 2023 in Rome.
Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8, 2023, in Rome.Getty Images for Bulgari

Bulgari’s Hotel Roma opening event took place in Rome on June 8. The 151,000-square-foot property has six floors with multiple outdoor terraces that feature scenic views of Rome. Bulgari celebrity ambassadors Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra were in attendance along with over 500 guests.

PHOTOS: Check out Zendaya’s stellar red carpet fashion evolution.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Best Work Shoes for Women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Zendaya Goes Sheer With Louboutins to Bulgari Hotel Roma Event
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Manchester City Has Treble in Mind Ahead of Champions League Final
Manchester City Has Treble in Mind Ahead of Champions League Final
Coveted John Galliano, Vivienne Westwood Pieces Go Up for Auction
wwd
Coveted John Galliano, Vivienne Westwood Pieces Go Up for Auction
Shoppers Say These Cooling Towels Are ‘Perfect’ for Combating the Heat — & They’re Only $14 on Amazon
Shoppers Say These Cooling Towels Are ‘Perfect’ for Combating the Heat — & They’re Only $14 on Amazon
Torrid Sees Sales and Traffic Cool Off
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Torrid Sees Sales and Traffic Cool Off
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad