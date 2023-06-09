Zendaya Goes Sheer With Sparkling Black Suit and Louboutins to Bulgari Hotel Roma Event

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zendaya attended the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event in Rome yesterday.

The “Euphoria” star wore an all-black sparkling suit comprised of an oversized blazer, featuring structural shoulders made of a deep black fabric flecked with silver sparkles. The thespian’s blazer was worn overtop a black crystalized mesh top, embracing the sheer trend.

Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8, 2023, in Rome. Getty Images for Bulgari

On the bottom, Zendaya donned trousers to match her blazer in a similarly sparkling style with pleating down the front and billowing wide legs.

As for footwear, the “Dune” actress stepped out in a pair of jet-black Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. The style was crafted of black suede uppers and featured the French footwear brand’s iconic blood-red bottoms with knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy walkable construction. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels rounded out the set nicely, offering Zendaya a conservative boost in height.

A closer look at Zendaya’s shoes. Getty Images for Bulgari

When it comes to shoes, the former “Shake It Up” actress has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics.

The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra at the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event on June 8, 2023, in Rome. Getty Images for Bulgari

Bulgari’s Hotel Roma opening event took place in Rome on June 8. The 151,000-square-foot property has six floors with multiple outdoor terraces that feature scenic views of Rome. Bulgari celebrity ambassadors Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra were in attendance along with over 500 guests.

