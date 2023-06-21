Zaya Wade Shows Off Her Suede Puma XXI Sneaker Collection

Zaya Wade is swimming in Puma in her latest post to her Instagram Story.

The Puma “Forever Classic” brand ambassador shared a snapshot of colorful suede Puma XXI sneakers that she was sent by the sportswear brand today. The social media star was truly spoiled for choices as the brand sent her about seven different pairs of sneakers in a range of vibrant hues.

Eventually, Wade settled on a pair of baby pink suede sneakers which were comprised of coordinating pink laces, Puma logo detailing on the tongues and uppers, white striping and white rubber soles. Other similar styles she received came in shades of burgundy, deep green, orange, dark blue and light gray.

The low-top sneakers were styled simply alongside light wash fitted high-waisted denim and a chic light gray cropped long-sleeve sweater featuring a chunky knit and black button closures. Rounding out the look, Wade sported her long black tresses up in a slicked-back ponytail, styled out of her face. The outfit was also shared to her Instagram along with a caption that read, “I love my suede.”

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on the red carpet and in videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair have proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show.

For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni.

The “Forever Classic” is a nostalgia-imbued campaign in which Wade posed in a set of Puma’s hit Mayze platform sneakers. Other Gen-Z stars also joined Wade in the Puma campaign including Iris Apatow, Caleb McLaughlin and Angus Cloud.

PHOTOS: See how Puma updated the Clyde sneaker for their 50th anniversary.

