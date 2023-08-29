Zaya Wade Styles Light Blue Puma Suede Sneakers With Knit Maxi Dress

Zaya Wade took to Instagram as she styled two pairs of footwear from Puma with a variety of ensembles. The athletic brand tapped Wade as a brand ambassador back in March, just after she starred in their Forever Classic campaign alongside Iris Apatow, Caleb McLaughlin and the late actor Angus Cloud.

Throughout the video, the daughter of retired NBA player Dwayne Wade tried her feet on the brand’s sky blue and purple Suede Classic XXI sneakers. The low-top sneakers featured a rounded toe and a lace-up closure.

The brand’s white linear logo decorated the sides of the upper and connected to the matching rubber sole. The suede set was originally released in 1968 and has since become a fan favorite among stars like Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner.

Zaya Wade for Puma Courtesy of Puma

First, Wade paired the sky blue set with a steel blue striped button-down shirt and light blue unhemmed shorts. As she continued, she was seen in chic ensembles including a ribbed knit turtleneck maxi dress, an embroidered mini dress, a denim jacket and a pair of mom jeans.

The 15-year-old model is famous for experimenting with different styles and patterns. She often favors trendy silhouettes with vibrant pops of color. Her vast closet is filled with unique styles from popular labels like Burberry and Louis Vuitton. Zaya has become a familiar face in the fashion industry sitting in the front row at runway shows for labels like Miu Miu and Gucci alongside her stepmother Gabrielle Union. She has also been seen starring in campaigns for brands like Tiffany & Co and Puma.