×
Read Next: Dr. Martens and Wacko Maria Create Leopard-Print 1461 Oxfords Inspired by Their Love of Music
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Zaya Wade Gets Preppy in Leather Penny Loafers for Miu Miu’s Summer Club Party

Zaya Wade, Miu Miu, Miu Miu Summer Club, top, white top, white skirt, miniskirt, headband, blazer, jacket, handbag, crochet bag, pink bag, loafers, black loafers, women's loafers, penny loafers, flat loafers, strap loafers, Malibu, Malibu Pier
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at the Lanvin fashion show in Paris. Pictured: Dwayne Wade,Gabrielle Union Ref: SPL5141313 190120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are all smiles as they leave a pre Golden Globes party in Los Angeles. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578068_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade walk hand in hand as they leave Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. The duo were all dressed up as they had dinner at the fine establishment. 15 Nov 2019 Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA550317_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union Wade Dwyane Wade leaving the Opera in Saint Tropez. 01 Sep 2019 Pictured: Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union Wade. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA492956_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery14 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zaya Wade mixed preppy separates for a day at the beach, courtesy of Miu Miu.

While in Malibu, California, on Wednesday, Wade wore a subversively preppy outfit that revamped summer whites for Miu Miu’s Summer Club party at Malibu Pier. For the occasion, the 16-year-old wore a white cotton blouse with a golden front zipper, layered beneath a matching miniskirt with a cord-cinched waist and delicate gold hardware. The set was smoothly layered beneath a dark blue jacket, complete with double-breasted pockets and pointed lapels.

Zaya Wade, Miu Miu, Miu Miu Summer Club, top, white top, white skirt, miniskirt, headband, blazer, jacket, handbag, crochet bag, pink bag, loafers, black loafers, women's loafers, penny loafers, flat loafers, strap loafers, Malibu, Malibu Pier
Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu Summer Club event at Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023. Michael Buckner for WWD

Wade opted to finish her outfit with several layered silver and gold rings, as well as a smooth green leather headband. Her outfit also earned a tonal pop of pastel colors from the light pink version of Miu Miu’s $2,600 crocheted top-handle handbag, finished with gleaming gold hardware that smoothly matched her dress’ metal accents.

Zaya Wade, Logan Browning, Miu Miu, Miu Miu Summer Club, top, white top, white skirt, miniskirt, headband, blazer, jacket, handbag, crochet bag, pink bag, loafers, black loafers, women's loafers, penny loafers, flat loafers, strap loafers, Malibu
(L-R): Zaya Wade and Logan Browning attend the Miu Miu Summer Club event at Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023. Michael Buckner for WWD

When it came to footwear, Wade slipped on a pair of penny loafers to bring her Miu Miu outfit a classically preppy finish. Her $1,100 style featured smooth, faintly shiny black leather uppers with rounded moc toes and notched vamps. The slip-on set was complete with rubber outsoles elevated by 0.75-inch heels for a subtle height boost — as well as its signature keeper straps atop each foot, in tandem with the shoe’s traditional silhouette.

Miu Miu, loafers, black loafers, women's loafers, penny loafers, flat loafers, strap loafers
Miu Miu’s leather loafers.Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on red carpet and videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair have proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni.

gabrielle union, skirt, bralette, blazer
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style Over the Years
View Gallery14 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Zaya Wade Gets Preppy in Penny Loafers for Miu Miu's Summer Club Party
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad