Zaya Wade Gets Preppy in Leather Penny Loafers for Miu Miu’s Summer Club Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zaya Wade mixed preppy separates for a day at the beach, courtesy of Miu Miu.

While in Malibu, California, on Wednesday, Wade wore a subversively preppy outfit that revamped summer whites for Miu Miu’s Summer Club party at Malibu Pier. For the occasion, the 16-year-old wore a white cotton blouse with a golden front zipper, layered beneath a matching miniskirt with a cord-cinched waist and delicate gold hardware. The set was smoothly layered beneath a dark blue jacket, complete with double-breasted pockets and pointed lapels.

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu Summer Club event at Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023. Michael Buckner for WWD

Wade opted to finish her outfit with several layered silver and gold rings, as well as a smooth green leather headband. Her outfit also earned a tonal pop of pastel colors from the light pink version of Miu Miu’s $2,600 crocheted top-handle handbag, finished with gleaming gold hardware that smoothly matched her dress’ metal accents.

(L-R): Zaya Wade and Logan Browning attend the Miu Miu Summer Club event at Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023. Michael Buckner for WWD

When it came to footwear, Wade slipped on a pair of penny loafers to bring her Miu Miu outfit a classically preppy finish. Her $1,100 style featured smooth, faintly shiny black leather uppers with rounded moc toes and notched vamps. The slip-on set was complete with rubber outsoles elevated by 0.75-inch heels for a subtle height boost — as well as its signature keeper straps atop each foot, in tandem with the shoe’s traditional silhouette.

Miu Miu’s leather loafers. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on red carpet and videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair have proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni.