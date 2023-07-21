×
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Campaign in Yellow Corduroy Skirt Set and Slingback Heels

Zaya Wade, Miu Miu, fall 2023, ad campaign slingback pumps.
Zaya Wade is the star of Miu Miu’s fall 2023 campaign. The model made waves, clad in the Italian brand for the campaign, which was posted to Miu Miu and Wade’s Instagram yesterday.

The 16-year-old was outfitted in a mustard yellow corduroy set featuring an oversized Miu Miu branded jacket with brown fur lapels. Underneath her outerwear, Wade donned a gray sweater layered over a white collared shirt. Rounding out her look, Wade toted a mini brown leather bowling bag.

Zaya Wade for Miu Miu's fall 2023 ad campaign.
Zaya Wade for Miu Miu’s fall 2023 ad campaign.Miu Miu

On her feet, the young fashionista stepped into a pair of strappy cream-colored slingback pumps. The footwear featured leather uppers and a walkable strap-heavy construction that transitioned into sharp knife-like pointed toes. The straps that constructed the shoes sat across Wade’s feet and around her heels, giving the footwear that aforementioned slingback appearance. This silhouette is a popular one for both Wade and Miu Miu.

The model and Miu Miu have fostered a relationship with one another over the last few years. In March of this year, Wade made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Beyond Wade, the campaign also featured other famous faces like Ethel Cain, Amelia Gray, Zhao Jinmai, Mia Goth and Emma Corrin.

Amelia Gray, Miu Miu, fall 2023, ad campaign.
Amelia Gray for Miu Miu’s fall 2023 ad campaign.Miu Miu

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on the red carpet and in videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair have proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show.

Ethel Cain, Miu Miu, fall 2023, ad campaign.
Ethel Cain for Miu Miu’s fall 2023 ad campaign.Miu Miu

For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

