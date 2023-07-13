Zaya Wade Poses for Miu Miu in Suede Minidress & Black Loafers 

Zaya Wade modeled Miu Miu’s Arcadie handbag on Instagram. She posted a set of photos from the campaign and captioned it, “a girl and her bag.” The daughter of retired NBA player Dwayne Wade posed in a white ribbed tank top that had the brand’s name embroidered in black letters just below the scoop neckline.

Zaya layered the shirt with a beige suede minidress that featured two chest pockets and a gold zipper closure in the front that intersected with the matching belt at the waist.

Wade accessorized the look with a gold bracelet and a pair of rimless blackout sunglasses with gold the brand’s name on the side of the lens in gold lettering. For the shoot, she opted for the black Arcadie bag which retails for $2,800. The leather bag features a Matelassé workmanship and gold hardware along the handles and zipper closure.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of black loafers. The leather shoes featured a sleek slip-on silhouette accompanied by a gold accent at the top of the vamp. The loafers brought slight height to the look with a block heel that was no more than 1 inch tall.

The 15-year-old model is famous for experimenting with different styles and patterns. She often favors trendy silhouettes with vibrant pops of color. Her vast closet is filled with unique styles from popular labels like Burberry and Louis Vuitton. Zaya has become a familiar face in the fashion industry sitting in the front row at runway shows for labels like Miu Miu and Gucci alongside her stepmother Gabrielle Union. She has also been seen starring in campaigns for brands like Tiffany & Co and Puma.