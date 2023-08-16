Zaya Wade Models in Miu Miu Multi-Buckle Slingbacks for Harper’s Bazaar’s 2023 ‘Icons’ Issue

Zaya Wade posed in Miu Miu for Harper’s Bazaar’s 2023 “Icons” issue

The young model spoke to the magazine about her transgender identity and about how we can go about protecting and supporting other trans kids just like her. “I came out because I wanted to share my truth,” she says. “Now I get to be a voice for the trans community and be someone that a lot of young trans kids who have or haven’t come out can look to.”

For the cover shoot, the young fashionista sported a pair of burgundy slingback pumps, also from Miu Miu. The footwear featured patent leather uppers and a walkable strap-heavy construction that transitioned into sharp knife-like pointed toes.

The straps that constructed the shoes sat slanted across the tops of Wade’s feet and around her heels, giving the footwear that aforementioned slingback appearance.

Completing her look, Wade wore a black tank top tucked into a black and white tweed pencil skirt. Overtop her tank, the young fashionista layered on a deep blue zip-up jacket.

For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. Some of her favorite styles include tassel-laden loafers, mules and sharp slingback heels. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni.

The young star has recently become Puma’s “Forever Classic” brand ambassador in which she was featured in a nostalgia-imbued campaign tapping into themes of youth.

The Harper’s Bazaar 2023 “Icons” list features people who have “shifted narratives, opened doors, and reshaped the culture.” Beyond Wade, the list also included Justin Jones, Teyana Taylor, Paul Mescal, Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat and James B Whiteside among others.

