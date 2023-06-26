Zaya Wade Poses in Fringe-Trimmed Dress & Suede Mules Inside Dad Dwayne Wade’s Garage

Zaya Wade put her own spin on Western-style as she took to Instagram on Monday. The model posed inside of her dad Dwayne Wade’s garage, standing in front of his car collection.

Zaya wore an orange Rabot minidress that featured an all-over floral print and fringe trimming along the hemline that extended to create a midi skirt. She layered the strapless piece with a beige suede Closed jacket that had a tortoise button closure.

Zaya solely accessorized the two dainty silver-toned rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of beige mules. The suede flats featured an uninterrupted silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The mules were finished with a black rubber sole that brought contrast to the style.

Zaya was dressed by Thomas Christos who can also be credited for the edgy ensemble she posted to her Instagram this past April composed of a sheer top, miniskirt and shiny loafers. The stylist also works with other stars like Madeleine Arthur, Laura Harrier and Zaya’s stepmother Gabrielle Union.

The last time we saw the model was on her Instagram last week showing off her suede Puma XXI sneaker collection. After sorting through about seven different pairs of shoes in a range of vibrant hues, she posed in a light grey cropped sweater and baby pink suede sneakers.

The 15-year-old model is famous for experimenting with different styles and patterns. She often favors trendy silhouettes with vibrant pops of color. Her vast closet is filled with unique styles from popular labels like Burberry and Louis Vuitton. Zaya has become a familiar face in the fashion industry sitting in the front row at runway shows for labels like Miu Miu and Gucci alongside Union. She has also been seen starring in campaigns for brands like Tiffany & Co and Puma.