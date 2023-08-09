×
Read Next: Ashley Graham Gets Her Hair Done in Asymmetrical Top and Capped-Toe Chanel Ballet Flats
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Zaya Wade Is Summer Ready in Floral Reformation Dress and Heels

Zaya Wade, Miu Miu, Miu Miu Summer Club, top, white top, white skirt, miniskirt, headband, blazer, jacket, handbag, crochet bag, pink bag, loafers, black loafers, women's loafers, penny loafers, flat loafers, strap loafers, Malibu, Malibu Pier
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at the Lanvin fashion show in Paris. Pictured: Dwayne Wade,Gabrielle Union Ref: SPL5141313 190120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are all smiles as they leave a pre Golden Globes party in Los Angeles. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578068_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade walk hand in hand as they leave Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. The duo were all dressed up as they had dinner at the fine establishment. 15 Nov 2019 Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA550317_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union Wade Dwyane Wade leaving the Opera in Saint Tropez. 01 Sep 2019 Pictured: Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union Wade. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA492956_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery14 Images
Share

Zaya Wade shared a slideshow of photos of herself frolicking in a flowering field on her Instagram on Aug. 7.

The post was accompanied by a flower emoji and saw the budding model clad in a whimsical maxi dress from Reformation. The print was floral-centric including hues of pink, red, purple and sage green all set on a white background, making each color pop. The loose-fitted dress included a fitted strappy bodice featuring a flouncy lettuce trim.

The dress was simple and sophisticated, perfect for combatting the summer heat in style. Accessorizing her sleek floral ensemble, Wade opted for a bright sky blue mini bag in a crescent shape worn alongside Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Although her footwear was not visible in these images, it is likely Wade accompanied her floral look with a pair of strappy sandal heels given her affinity for the style. These neutral sandals likely featured subdued rounded toes and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that safely secured the pair in place. The simplistic style also likely featured 3 to 4 inches stilettos, a standard size for many heels. The footwear style has become increasingly popular, especially during the warmer months.

For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. Some of her favorite styles include tassel-laden loafers, mules and sharp slingback heels. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni.

The young star has recently become Puma’s “Forever Classic” brand ambassador in which she was featured in a nostalgia-imbued campaign tapping into themes of youth. Other Gen-Z stars also joined Wade in the Puma campaign including Iris Apatow, Caleb McLaughlin and Angus Cloud.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals

miu miu, miu miu spring 2022, spring 2022, paris fashion week, pfw, miu miu paris fashion week, runway, miu miu runway, fashion, shoes, pfw
Miu Miu Spring 2022 Collection
View Gallery50 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Zaya Wade Twirls in Floral Reformation Maxi Dress and Strappy Sandals
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad