Zaya Wade Is Summer Ready in Floral Reformation Dress and Heels

Zaya Wade shared a slideshow of photos of herself frolicking in a flowering field on her Instagram on Aug. 7.

The post was accompanied by a flower emoji and saw the budding model clad in a whimsical maxi dress from Reformation. The print was floral-centric including hues of pink, red, purple and sage green all set on a white background, making each color pop. The loose-fitted dress included a fitted strappy bodice featuring a flouncy lettuce trim.

The dress was simple and sophisticated, perfect for combatting the summer heat in style. Accessorizing her sleek floral ensemble, Wade opted for a bright sky blue mini bag in a crescent shape worn alongside Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Although her footwear was not visible in these images, it is likely Wade accompanied her floral look with a pair of strappy sandal heels given her affinity for the style. These neutral sandals likely featured subdued rounded toes and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that safely secured the pair in place. The simplistic style also likely featured 3 to 4 inches stilettos, a standard size for many heels. The footwear style has become increasingly popular, especially during the warmer months.

For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and flats from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci. Some of her favorite styles include tassel-laden loafers, mules and sharp slingback heels. On more casual occasions, she’s also been seen in colorful and embroidered boots from brands including Ganni.

The young star has recently become Puma’s “Forever Classic” brand ambassador in which she was featured in a nostalgia-imbued campaign tapping into themes of youth. Other Gen-Z stars also joined Wade in the Puma campaign including Iris Apatow, Caleb McLaughlin and Angus Cloud.

