Zara Tindall’s Daughter Mia Wears Princess Diana’s Hunter Boots for Magic Millions Equestrian Festival

The 40th anniversary of the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park kicked off on Friday and Princess Anne’s granddaughter Mia Tindall was on hand to enjoy some of the activities with her royal cousins.

The 9-year-old daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall could be seen donning a sporty navy outfit with muddied Hunter rain boots as she strolled the grounds of the famous equestrian festival.

Mia sported a pair of classic knee-high rubber Hunter Wellington boots ($90) stamped with the heritage British footwear brand’s signature name patch. Hunter’s iconic wellies have long been associated with the royal family wearing them on outdoor excursions.

Mia Tindall attends the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud, England on Aug. 4, 2023. Splash

The rubber rain boots also have an abundance of celebrity fans like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pomepo and Sarah Jessica Parker. Everyone from Alexa Chung and Kate Moss to Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney and Ellie Goulding have worn them to Britain’s Glastonbury Festival. They’re practically a staple at the music festival held at Worthy Farm in Pilton, United Kingdom.

Mia Tindall is seen at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing on Aug. 4, 2023. Splash

Mia wore a blue polo shirt displaying the event’s name and coordinating leggings in the same color featuring red and white piping down the lateral sides. She topped things off with an off-white Magic Millions baseball cap.

Mia Tindall strolls through the grass in muddied tall green Hunter rain boots. Splash

The great-granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II also accessorized with some playful jewelry, sporting dangly turtle motif earrings and a Y2K-inspired white braided shell necklace. Furthermore, she had a teal blue jacket with a pink trim tied around her waist.

Prince Charles with Lady Diana Spencer before their wedding at Craigowan Lodge on The Balmoral Estate in 1981. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Princess Diana was famously photographed wearing a similar dark green pair to Mia’s while posing alongside the former Prince Charles at Balmoral, Scotland in 1981. The late princess styled the Hunter boots with a colorful pink striped V-neck sweater, tan corduroy pants and tall red boot socks.

Mia Tindall enjoys a trampolining activity at the annual event held at Gatcombe Park, the home of Princess Anne and her family. AL123 / SplashNews.com