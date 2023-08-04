×
Read Next: Western Boot Store CEO: Taylor Swift Concerts Did Not Impact Business
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Zara Tindall’s Daughter Mia Wears Princess Diana’s Hunter Boots for Magic Millions Equestrian Festival

BALMORAL, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: Prince Charles With His Fiance Lady Diana Spencer During A Photocall Before Their Wedding While Staying At Craigowan Lodge On The Balmoral Estate (exact Day Date Not Certain) (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Actress Ellen Pompeo is seen leaving a cafe in Los Angeles while wearing green 'Hunter' rain boots. 30 May 2018 Pictured: Ellen Pompeo. Photo credit: Lies Angeles / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA230533_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Naomi Watts braving the rain/snow taking her children to the school in Nyc. 02 Mar 2018 Pictured: Naomi Watts braving the rain/snow taking her children to the school in Nyc. Photo credit: Sara-M / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA174162_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Zara Tindall's Daughter Mia Slips On Princess Diana's Hunter Boots
reese witherspoon, hunter rain boots
View Gallery
View Gallery25 Images
Share

The 40th anniversary of the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park kicked off on Friday and Princess Anne’s granddaughter Mia Tindall was on hand to enjoy some of the activities with her royal cousins.

The 9-year-old daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall could be seen donning a sporty navy outfit with muddied Hunter rain boots as she strolled the grounds of the famous equestrian festival.

Mia sported a pair of classic knee-high rubber Hunter Wellington boots ($90) stamped with the heritage British footwear brand’s signature name patch. Hunter’s iconic wellies have long been associated with the royal family wearing them on outdoor excursions.

Mia Tindall wears hunter rain boots, zara tindall daughter, is seen at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud, England on august 4, 2023
Mia Tindall attends the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud, England on Aug. 4, 2023.Splash

The rubber rain boots also have an abundance of celebrity fans like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pomepo and Sarah Jessica Parker. Everyone from Alexa Chung and Kate Moss to Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney and Ellie Goulding have worn them to Britain’s Glastonbury Festival. They’re practically a staple at the music festival held at Worthy Farm in Pilton, United Kingdom.

zara tindall daughter Mia Tindall is seen at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing on August 4, 2023, hunter boots
Mia Tindall is seen at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing on Aug. 4, 2023.Splash

Mia wore a blue polo shirt displaying the event’s name and coordinating leggings in the same color featuring red and white piping down the lateral sides. She topped things off with an off-white Magic Millions baseball cap.

zara tindall daughter Mia Tindall wears tall green Hunter rain boots, Mia tindall,
Mia Tindall strolls through the grass in muddied tall green Hunter rain boots.Splash

The great-granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II also accessorized with some playful jewelry, sporting dangly turtle motif earrings and a Y2K-inspired white braided shell necklace. Furthermore, she had a teal blue jacket with a pink trim tied around her waist.

BALMORAL, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: Prince Charles With His Fiance Lady Diana Spencer During A Photocall Before Their Wedding While Staying At Craigowan Lodge On The Balmoral Estate (exact Day Date Not Certain) (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Prince Charles with Lady Diana Spencer before their wedding at Craigowan Lodge on The Balmoral Estate in 1981.Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Princess Diana was famously photographed wearing a similar dark green pair to Mia’s while posing alongside the former Prince Charles at Balmoral, Scotland in 1981. The late princess styled the Hunter boots with a colorful pink striped V-neck sweater, tan corduroy pants and tall red boot socks.

Hunter Kids Original Kids' Classic Rain Boot

Mia Tindall having fun on the bungee jumping and bouncy castle at Gatcombe Park. Home of The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing. Pictured: Mia Tindall Ref: SPL9660342 040823 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AL123 / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Mia Tindall enjoys a trampolining activity at the annual event held at Gatcombe Park, the home of Princess Anne and her family.AL123 / SplashNews.com

Celebrities Wearing Hunter Rain Boots
View Gallery7 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Zara Tindall's Daughter Mia Slips On Princess Diana's Hunter Boots
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad