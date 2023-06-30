Zahara Jolie-Pitt Steps Out in NYC in Cream Top, Black Pants and Converse Sneakers

Zahara Jolie-Pitt stepped out in a comfortable look.

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted in New York City on Thursday. For the outing, Zahara kept her outfit cute and casual. She donned an off-white long-sleeve top with a V-neckline with button detailing down the center. She added black pants to the outfit and accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a gold necklace and she carried a small black clutch bag.

Jolie-Pitt in New York City on June 29. Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Zahara completed her look with a pair of low-top Converse sneakers. Her Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style included white capped toes and black canvas uppers, as well as crisp white laces. Flat rubber soles grounded the pair. Converse sneakers remain popular through the decades due to their timelessness and versatile styles that can be paired with nearly any outfit. Other celebrities that love Converse shoes include Emma Roberts, Kristen Stewart, Gigi Hadid and many more.

The outing comes a few days after Zahara was seen in New York City with her mother and brother Pax. The trio went to dinner in Soho. For the night out, Zahara wore a black midi dress paired with a matching black cardigan and black flats. Angelina styled a white coat with black pumps and Pax wore a cray sweatshirt and black pants.

Zahara, Angelina and Pax in NYC on June 26. splash / SplashNews.com

