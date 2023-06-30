×
Read Next: Greta Gerwig Shines Bright at ‘Barbie’ Celebration Party in Sequin Dress & Bow-Embellished Pumps
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt Steps Out in NYC in Cream Top, Black Pants and Converse Sneakers

zahara jolie pitt, nyc, cream long sleeve top, black pants, black low top converse
© 1999 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY 310.828.34451999 SAG AWARDS (Arrival)Angelina Jolie3/7/1999.JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR122027_30799.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
© 2000 Ramey Photo Agency (310) 828-3445 Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton arrive 6/5/00 the Los Angeles premiere of "Gone In 60 Seconds."060500jr (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR130292_605008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2001 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445The 73rd Annual Academy AwardsIn this photo: ANGELINA JOLIE32501PG (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR130275_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2002 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDSBILLY BOB THORNTON AND WIFE, ANGELINA JOLIE012002PG (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR139376_2.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Zahara Jolie-Pitt stepped out in a comfortable look.

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted in New York City on Thursday. For the outing, Zahara kept her outfit cute and casual. She donned an off-white long-sleeve top with a V-neckline with button detailing down the center. She added black pants to the outfit and accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a gold necklace and she carried a small black clutch bag.

zahara jolie pitt, nyc, cream long sleeve top, black pants, black low top converse
Jolie-Pitt in New York City on June 29.Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Zahara completed her look with a pair of low-top Converse sneakers. Her Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style included white capped toes and black canvas uppers, as well as crisp white laces. Flat rubber soles grounded the pair. Converse sneakers remain popular through the decades due to their timelessness and versatile styles that can be paired with nearly any outfit. Other celebrities that love Converse shoes include Emma Roberts, Kristen Stewart, Gigi Hadid and many more.

The outing comes a few days after Zahara was seen in New York City with her mother and brother Pax. The trio went to dinner in Soho. For the night out, Zahara wore a black midi dress paired with a matching black cardigan and black flats. Angelina styled a white coat with black pumps and Pax wore a cray sweatshirt and black pants.

zahara jolie-pitt, pax jolie-pitt, angelina jolie, nyc
Zahara, Angelina and Pax in NYC on June 26.splash / SplashNews.com

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes
Best shoes for ankle support

angelina jolie golden globes red carpet
Angelina Jolie Red Carpet Style Through the Years
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt Styles Cream Top, Black Pants and Converse Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad