Zach Ertz Wears Wife Julie Ertz’s Women’s World Cup Team USA Jersey During Arizona Cardinals’ Training

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
US Women's soccer teamUS Women’s soccer team World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Chirlane McCray, Bill de Blasio and Megan RapinoeUS Women’s soccer team World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Megan Rapinoe and Ashlyn HarrisUS Women’s soccer team World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Megan Rapinoe with the World CupUS Women’s soccer team World Cup Ticker-Tape Parade, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz showed support for his wife, Julie Ertz, and the Team USA, currently playing at the Women’s World Cup. The football star headed into the State Farm Stadium after the Cardinals’ first training practice of the season, held on Wednesday, wearing Julie’s soccer jersey.

The midfielder’s Nike Women’s USA National Team jersey was cast in white and black, featuring Ertz’s “8” decorated on the front. The style also included deep blue speckling and matching blue trim around the neck, all sat on a stark white background.

Zach spoke on a panel, detailing how he is cheering on his wife as she competes during the Women’s World Cup. The football star mentioned missing his son Madden’s first birthday and joked about canceling the Cardnals’ team meeting to watch the U.S. team take on the Netherlands on Wednesday. The tight end’s message to his wife? “Don’t come home without that gold.”

“Julie has high expectations for herself,” Zach said. “So, supporting her and understanding how her emotions are going to be after a game, It’s very similar to how she watches my games. Obviously, we want them to win every time, but we also want them to play extremely well as well and so it’s being a supportive husband and that’s all I can do. I think I’ve done that over the years.”

This marks Julie’s third World Cup and follows the birth of her child in August 2022. The star athlete returned to the soccer world following a grade-three medial collateral ligament injury tear she sustained at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Zach Ertz Wears Wife Julie's Women's World Cup Jersey on Training
