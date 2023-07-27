Zach Ertz Wears Wife Julie Ertz’s Women’s World Cup Team USA Jersey During Arizona Cardinals’ Training

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz showed support for his wife, Julie Ertz, and the Team USA, currently playing at the Women’s World Cup. The football star headed into the State Farm Stadium after the Cardinals’ first training practice of the season, held on Wednesday, wearing Julie’s soccer jersey.

The midfielder’s Nike Women’s USA National Team jersey was cast in white and black, featuring Ertz’s “8” decorated on the front. The style also included deep blue speckling and matching blue trim around the neck, all sat on a stark white background.

Zach Ertz talks about missing his son's first birthday and cheering on his wife Julie as she competes for the United States in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ADwpmVdz2Z — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) July 26, 2023

Zach spoke on a panel, detailing how he is cheering on his wife as she competes during the Women’s World Cup. The football star mentioned missing his son Madden’s first birthday and joked about canceling the Cardnals’ team meeting to watch the U.S. team take on the Netherlands on Wednesday. The tight end’s message to his wife? “Don’t come home without that gold.”

“Julie has high expectations for herself,” Zach said. “So, supporting her and understanding how her emotions are going to be after a game, It’s very similar to how she watches my games. Obviously, we want them to win every time, but we also want them to play extremely well as well and so it’s being a supportive husband and that’s all I can do. I think I’ve done that over the years.”

This marks Julie’s third World Cup and follows the birth of her child in August 2022. The star athlete returned to the soccer world following a grade-three medial collateral ligament injury tear she sustained at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

