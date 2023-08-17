Zac Efron Shows Off His Camp Style in Canvas Sneakers for Kodiak’s New ‘Keep It Wild’ Campaign

Zac Efron partnered up with breakfast foods company Kodiak to help restore the grizzly bear population in the U.S. “The Greatest Showman” actor starred in Kodiak’s colorful “Keep It Wild” campaign and worked alongside their Chief Brand Officer and Vital Ground Foundation.

For the noble cause, Kodiak tapped Igloo, Slowtide and more to create a line of limited-edition merchandise featuring retro designs based on photography by artist Brooklyn Bartleson.

Zac Efron teams up with breakfast firm Kodiak for “Keep It Wild” campaign to help restore the grizzly bear population. Courtesy of Kodiak/MEGA

For the photoshoot, the “High School Musical” star donned a classic pair of high-top sneakers in white accompanied by chunky white and black striped socks. Efron’s footwear was comprised of stark white canvas uppers and included rubber white capped toes, silver eyelets, sleek white lace-up closures and thick non-slip rubber soles.

Zac Efron teams up with breakfast firm Kodiak for “Keep It Wild” campaign to help restore the grizzly bear population. Courtesy of Kodiak/MEGA

The high tops also included a bright blue and orange patch depicting a tent. The sneakers gave the “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” actor’s ensemble a slightly sporty touch that matched the vibes of the photoshoot.

Zac Efron teams up with breakfast firm Kodiak for “Keep It Wild” campaign to help restore the grizzly bear population. Courtesy of Kodiak/MEGA

Photographed in a lush wooded area, Efron was outfitted in the Kodiak and Vital Ground Foundation’s long-sleeve tee in black and white with striking graphics worn underneath a bright yellow collared button-down with Kodiak branding. On the bottom, sported plain black denim shorts with frayed trim that offered Efron’s look a rugged woodsy vibe. The thespian was also styled in a bucket hat in an olive green hue.

Zac Efron teams up with breakfast firm Kodiak for “Keep It Wild” campaign to help restore the grizzly bear population. Courtesy of Kodiak/MEGA

The collection ranges in price from $25 to $250 and includes Igloo coolers, a long-sleeve graphic tee and a towel. 100% of the proceeds from the collection will go towards bear conservation.

The Vital Ground Foundation aims to protect and restore North America’s grizzly bear populations for future generations by conserving wildlife habitats and supporting programs that reduce conflicts between bears and humans. The foundation has been working with Kodiak since 2014.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Best Dad Shoes