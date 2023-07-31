Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto Enjoys Summer in Thong Sandals on Their Yacht

Yvette Prieto was elegantly outfitted while onboard her and husband Michael Jordan’s yacht.

While sipping coffee with Jordan on deck in St. Tropez, France, Prieto wore a set of silky white pajamas. The socialite’s set featured a collared top and wide-leg pants, each covered in a thin black print of slinking leopards.

(L-R): Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan sip coffee on their yacht in St. Tropez on July 29, 2023. EOUS/SphashNews.com

Prieto’s chic pajama set leaned into the ongoing 2020’s trend of matching pajamas, which often feature coordinating prints, colors and materials like silk and satin for an elevated appearance — as seen in new styles from brands including Karen Mabon, Daily Sleeper and Olivia von Halle. Her attire was complete with a set of blue-framed sunglasses, which were set with gleaming reflective blue lenses.

Jordan, meanwhile, was neutrally outfitted in a black Air Jordan T-shirt and striped shorts, paired with dark sunglasses and a white cotton hat.

When it came to footwear, Prieto wore a pair of thong sandals to complete her summer-ready outfit. The pair was visible in different pictures shared online.

Where shoes are concerned, Prieto’s footwear is versatile and sleek. The socialite’s go-to styles often encompass heeled booties and pumps in neutral hues and prints, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in trendy shoes of the moment, including Bottega Veneta’s mesh square-toed sandals.