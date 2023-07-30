Yungblud Straps into T.U.K. Creepers for Sips & Sounds Summer Festival

Yungblud brought punk rock style to the stage during this year’s Sips & Sounds Summer Festival.

On Saturday, the “Lowlife” musician performed onstage at the Moody Amphitheater in the Waterloo Park music festival in Austin, Texas, wearing a grungy outfit. For the occasion, Yungblud wore a white and black-striped T-shirt beneath a black cutoff tank top — noticeably topped by a pinned piece of white fabric with a poem scrawled across it.

Yungblud performs during Sips & Sounds Summer Festival at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on July 29, 2023. Rick Kern/Getty Images

The set was paired with a set of black knee-length shorts with white graveyard illustrations across their hems, which Yungblud opted to pair with pink and skull-printed socks and a pyramid-studded belt with layered silver side chains. A range of punky accessories accented the “Emperor” singer’s black-and-white outfit, including a pyramid-studded leather cuff, gold chain bracelet, silver lock necklace and several rings. His look was complete with large rounded black sunglasses with goggle-like frames.

When it came to footwear, Yungblud laced into a set of classic creepers from T.U.K. to finish his outfit. The singer’s $110 Viva Low Creeper style featured smooth black suede uppers with thin laces, as well as their signature vertically ridged platform soles. The set was complete with woven front toes, as well as a wide silver ring eyelets for a grungy edge.

T.U.K.’s Viva Low creepers Courtesy of T.U.K.

Yungblud’s shoe style is rebellious and edgy. The “Weird!” musician often wears black, white and printed suede and leather T.U.K. creepers on and off the red carpet. Off-duty, the singer can also be seen in black leather combat boots, as well as chunky Vetements sneakers.

