Winnie Harlow Takes on Visible Lingerie Trend With Power Suit & White Sandals at Aroma360 Perfume and Body Collection Launch

Winnie Harlow looked effortlessly sharp for her appearance at Aroma360 Perfume and Body Collection launch in New York yesterday.

The model was clad in a sharp light gray ensemble comprised of an oversized jacket with large lapels, a structural silhouette, boxy shoulders and turtle shell button closures. The outerwear was worn with matching pleated trousers in a more fitted and low-rise style that contrasted her larger jacket.

Winnie Harlow attends the Aroma360 Perfume and Body Collection Launch at Buddha Bar on June 21, 2023, in New York. Getty Images

Trying out the visible lingerie trend, Harlow layered on a matching light gray lace bralette underneath her outerwear, offering a delicate and sophisticated touch. Both the jacket and trousers appeared to be made out of some sort of durable wool material.

Beyond her clothes, the runway regular accessorized her look with a plethora of silver jewelry comprised of dangling statement earrings, a chunky bracelet and a pendant necklace encrusted with shiny stones. Harlow’s hair was styled in voluminous curls and set in a side part that framed her features.

Winnie Harlow attends the Aroma360 Perfume And Body Collection Launch at Buddha Bar on June 21, 2023, in New York. Getty Images

Although they were hard to see over the hem of her trousers, the model donned white leather sandal heels. The stark pair was comprised of rounded toes, thick secure straps and short and walkable stiletto heels that offered Harlow a small boost.

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s shoes. Getty Images

As the weather gets warmer, sandal heels have become a hot commodity in closets everywhere. The style lets the wearer’s feet breathe, providing comfort during wear.

Harlow is a mainstay in the fashion industry. The fashion figure appeared on Cycle 21 of America’s Next Top Model in 2014 and although she didn’t win, she turned her appearance into a lucrative modeling career. Since then, Harlow has appeared in campaigns and walked in runway shows for the likes of Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Sports Illustrated, Desigual, Diesel, Swarovski, Steve Madden, Nike, Puma, MAC and Victoria’s Secret among others.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

