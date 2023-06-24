Winnie Harlow Goes Preppy in Knitwear and Horsebit Loafers at Dior’s Spring 2024 Menswear Show

Winnie Harlow was ultra-preppy at Dior’s spring 2023 menswear show yesterday in Paris.

The runway regular donned a full Dior look comprised of a sky blue knitted cowl neck sweater in an oversized style worn overtop a collared brown and light blue monogrammed dress that peeked past the neckline and hem of her sweater, offering a layered effect.

Winnie Harlow at Dior’s menswear spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris. Getty Images for Dior Homme

On the accessories front, the model toted an olive patent leather crossbody bag featuring monogrammed embossing worn with chunky silver hoops, a pearl-encrusted brooch and chunky white socks that stopped mid-calf. Harlow’s lengthy dark tresses were styled in voluminous sweeping curls that framed her features.

As for footwear, Harlow stepped into shiny patent leather deep blue leather loafers with rounded toes and silver horsebit hardware that gave the pair a welcomed edge. The footwear was stacked atop short block heels and also featured black rubber soles

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s shoes. Getty Images for Dior Homme

Often made of leather, loafers are dressy shoes that were first popularized in the 1950, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. The shoe style is slip-on and fastened to the feet without laces, differentiating them from oxfords.

Loafers can be unisex and have become a popular cold weather shoe thanks to their durability and often muted tones. The shoe has been seen on every celebrity in every style from the likes of Gigi Hadid to Kourtney Kardashian.

Harlow is a mainstay in the fashion industry. The fashion figure appeared on Cycle 21 of “America’s Next Top Model” in 2014 and although she didn’t win, she turned her appearance into a lucrative modeling career.

Since then, Harlow has appeared in campaigns and walked in runway shows for the likes of Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Sports Illustrated, Desigual, Diesel, Swarovski, Steve Madden, Nike, Puma, MAC and Victoria’s Secret among others.

Winnie Harlow at Dior’s menswear spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris. Getty Images

