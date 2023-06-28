×
Kate Middleton, Heidi Klum and More Stars at Wimbledon Over the Years

Kate Middleton, Wimbledon
venus williams, wimbledon party, june 20, 2014
June 22, 2015, Lily James, wimbledon summer cocktail party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Kitty Spencer attends the Vogue and Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party at The Orangery on June 22, 2015 in London, England.
Katie Boulter, Wimbledon, London
The Wimbledon Tennis Championships are coming back on July 3 — and so are their ranks of well-dressed star guests.

Every year, the international tennis tournament is held in London, as athletes compete in a range of matches. The occasion notably draws celebrity guests in its various rows, which have included stars ranging from Sienna Miller and the Beckham family to the royal family — particularly Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Attendees are often sharply dressed in a range of attire for the occasion, from business casual to formal; suiting, daytime dresses and monochrome separates are frequently seen, with those on the most casual end of the spectrum often wearing shorter dresses or classic blue jeans within their outfits.

On the shoe front, options vary just as widely. Crisp white sneakers and a narray of neutral flats and low-heeled sandals can regularly be seen, as well as espadrille-soled wedges. Sharper formality is further emphasized with classically dressy shoes, as well — often wingtips and brogues for men, while women regularly sport pointed-toe pumps, platform and stiletto-heeled sandals in a wide range of colors and textures.

As we await 2023’s crop of celebrity Wimbledon outfits, we’re taking a look back at some of the top celebrity style moments in the stands — and nearby — over the years.

Sienna Miller

In 2015, Sienna Miller attended the tournament in a white double-pocketed linen shirt, tucked into a set of flared blue jeans. The “Alfie” actress’ attire was finished with several mixed-metal bracelets, hoop earrings and a deep rust leather crossbody bag, as well as light brown suede open-toed sandals.

Sienna Miller, Wimbledon, Wimbledon tournament, championships, tennis, tennis tournament, sports, sporting events, dress codes, heels, high heels, shoes, celebrities, celebrity style
Sienna Miller seen arriving at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2015 in London on July 10, 2015. Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum arrived to Wimbledon in 2016, stepping out in a delicate eyelet-trimmed black blouse and lightly distressed blue skinny jeans. Layered beneath a faintly oversized black velvet blazer, the “Project Runway” host finished her outfit with gleaming gold aviator sunglasses, a laser-perforated black leather tote bag and towering black suede platform sandals with strappy uppers and thick block heels.

Heidi Klum, Wimbledon, Wimbledon tournament, championships, tennis, tennis tournament, sports, sporting events, dress codes, heels, high heels, shoes, celebrities, celebrity style
Heidi Klum seen arriving at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2016 in London on July 8, 2016 in London.Alex Huckle/GC Images

Drake

In 2018, Drake was spotted in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for Wimbledon, wearing black joggers, white socks and a green hoodie from his own October’s Very Own label. The “Nice For What” rapper’s outfit was complete with white leather lace-up sneakers, as well as a gleaming gold watch and necklace.

Drake, Wimbledon, Wimbledon tournament, championships, tennis, tennis tournament, sports, sporting events, dress codes, heels, high heels, shoes, celebrities, celebrity style
Drake attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2018 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 10, 2018. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Alexa Chung

In 2021, Alexa Chung made a sharp arrival at Polo Ralph Lauren’s annual VIP suite during the Wimbledon matches. For the occasion, the “It” author wore a sequined blue T-shirt tucked into a set of light tan trousers. Layered atop was a tan sweater, which Chung knotted around her shoulders in a preppy fashion. The it-girl’s outfit was completed with a brown leather handbag and black leather close-toed sandals — complete with side cutouts to beat the heat.

Alexa Chung, Polo Ralph Lauren, Wimbledon, Wimbledon tournament, championships, tennis, tennis tournament, sports, sporting events, dress codes, heels, high heels, shoes, celebrities, celebrity style
Alexa Chung attends the Polo Ralph Lauren VIP suite during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 9, 2021.David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

Kate Middleton

In 2022, Kate Middleton attended the final men’s match of Wimbledon in a navy midi dress covered in delicate white polka dots. The royal — then Duchess of Cambridge — finished her ensemble with a diamond and sapphire pendant necklace, small drop earrings and a silver wristwatch, as well as cap-toed white and black leather Mary Jane pumps.

Kate Middleton, Wimbledon, Wimbledon tournament, championships, tennis, tennis tournament, sports, sporting events, dress codes, heels, high heels, shoes, celebrities, celebrity style
Kate Middleton attends the Men’s Singles Final for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 10, 2022.Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton, Wimbledon 2022
View Gallery20 Images
Wimbledon Over the Years: Kate Middleton, Heidi Klum and More Stars
