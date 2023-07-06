×
Willow Smith Gets Casual in Classic Converse, Bikini Top & Joggers in New York City

Willow Smith covers Billboard September Issue
Willow Smith Gets Casual in Bikini Top, Joggers and Converse Sneakers
Willow Smith, Onitsuka Tiger, fall 2020, ad campaign
Willow Smith Gets Casual in Bikini Top, Joggers and Converse Sneakers
Willow Smith Gets Casual in Bikini Top, Joggers and Converse Sneakers
View Gallery8 Images
Willow Smith made a stylish arrival at Electric Lady Studios in New York City yesterday.

The singer exuded a laid-back vibe as she embraced comfort and style in her ensemble. She relaxed in a bikini top adorned with cutouts and dark joggers with skinny legs.

Willow Smith arrives at Electric Lady Studios, NYC. / Splash News
Willow Smith arrives at Electric Lady Studios, NYC. Splash News

To elevate her overall aesthetic, she accessorized with an oversized bag. And topping off her ensemble were oversized sunglasses.

On her feet, she opted for Chuck Taylor All Star Classics in black and white. Created over 100 years ago, the shoe style boasts a lightweight and durable canvas upper, ensuring long-lasting quality. Its timeless silhouette is both familiar and cherished by enthusiasts. With a high-profile design, it provides classic coverage and a distinct presence.

Chuck Taylor All Star Classic Converse

The inclusion of medial eyelets enhances airflow, promoting breathability for added comfort. Completing the iconic look is the classic All-Star ankle patch, adding a touch of authenticity and style.

Smith is widely recognized for her diverse assortment of shoes, which includes an assortment of platform and lace-up combat boots in a variety of textures and styles from prestigious brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Amina Muaddi. 

Willow Smith arrives at Electric Lady Studios, NYC. Pictured: Willow Smith Ref: SPL8700725 050723 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights, No Italy Rights, No Romania Rights
Willow Smith arrives at Electric Lady Studios, NYC. Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

In addition to her remarkable shoe collection, Smith has established a prominent presence in the fashion industry through her involvement in various projects. She has been featured in advertising campaigns for renowned labels such as Onitsuka Tiger and Stuart Weitzman, and has also graced the runway for Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 2 show. Throughout Fashion Month, she is frequently spotted occupying the front rows of major fashion shows, including those hosted by Dior, Versace, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors and Louis Vuitton.

Willow Smith Gets Casual in Bikini Top, Joggers and Converse Sneakers
