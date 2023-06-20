Willow and Jaden Smith Go Edgy in Platforms at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show Spring 2024

Willow and Jaden Smith took sibling coordination to new heights for Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 fashion show.

While arriving together on the runway set up atop the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris on Tuesday, the duo posed in complementary outfits for the occasion. As seen on WWD‘s Instagram, Willow wore a boxy black blazer and matching trousers with faintly cropped hems. The suiting set was complemented by a matching black bra, as well as a white curved lapel insert.

The “Wait A Minute!” singer finished her outfit with transparent yellow sunglasses as well, bringing the stark neutrals a pop of color.

Jaden, meanwhile, went the logo-manic route in a navy Vuitton jacket covered in white “LV” monograms, which was overset with black leather paneling. For added nonchalance, his attire was paired with light blue denim jeans and a multicolor-spotted belt from Vuitton’s 2023 collaborative collection with artist Yayoi Kusama. The “Karate Kid” actor finished his attire with a silver Vuitton keychain worn as a belt charm, as well as black and white gloves and glossy black sunglasses.

When it came to footwear, both stars went dark for the occasion with platform-soled footwear. Jaden opted to strap into a pair of chunky black leather loafers with rounded toes, thick platform soles and toe stitching. Willow, on the other hand, gave her outfit a grungy finish with a set of black round-toed combat boots with faintly puffed shafts, thin front laces and thick tiered rubber soles. Each style brought its respective Smith sibling’s outfit a formal finish — while remaining unique to each of their personal styles — for the occasion.

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna.

