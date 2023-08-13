Whitney Port Makes a Summer-Worthy Y2K Statement in Pink Silk Flats

Whitney Port took this summer’s ballet flat trend out for a spin — with an added Y2K twist.

On Thursday, Port posed in a new photo dump on Instagram, wearing a set of silky flats. The “City” star’s style featured its signature closed toes and rounded counters, complete with flat soles — with an added burst of color from its vibrant, bright pink uppers.

The style added a pop of color to Port’s equally colorful outfit: a strapless orange spandex tube dress with a pink circular print — the $220 Tie Dye tube style from New York-based womenswear designer Dana Foley. Completing the “Hills” star’s tie-dyed attire were sparkling layered huggie earrings, Ayana Designs’ pink floral $105 Aria necklace and Manu Atelier’s circular $460 Ilda shoulder bag — this iteration cast in bright purple suede. Port’s bright color combinations were particularly reminiscent of the early 2000’s, when similar color-mixed outfits were seen on stars including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Christina Aguilera — an aesthetic that’s been revived in the 2020s from deep-rooted nostalgia for the era.

The TV personality’s penchant for textured jewelry could also be seen in a later post promoting her website — where Port modeled an array of jewelry she curated for customers to shop, hailing from brands including Agmes, Mondo Mondo and Laura Lombardi.

When it comes to footwear, Port’s go-to styles range in aesthetic and silhouette. The media personality can be regularly seen in low-heeled loafers, slides and ankle boots from Bottega Veneta, Rixo and By Far. Port also laces into a variety of sneakers while off-duty, hailing from brands including Adidas, APL and New Balance. On the red carpet, she often slips on slingback, pointed-toe and strappy sandals and pumps by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti, as well.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.