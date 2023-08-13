Whitney Port Makes a Summer-Worthy Y2K Statement in Pink Silk Flats

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whitney Port took this summer’s ballet flat trend out for a spin — with an added Y2K twist.
On Thursday, Port posed in a new photo dump on Instagram, wearing a set of silky flats. The “City” star’s style featured its signature closed toes and rounded counters, complete with flat soles — with an added burst of color from its vibrant, bright pink uppers.
The style added a pop of color to Port’s equally colorful outfit: a strapless orange spandex tube dress with a pink circular print — the $220 Tie Dye tube style from New York-based womenswear designer Dana Foley. Completing the “Hills” star’s tie-dyed attire were sparkling layered huggie earrings, Ayana Designs’ pink floral $105 Aria necklace and Manu Atelier’s circular $460 Ilda shoulder bag — this iteration cast in bright purple suede. Port’s bright color combinations were particularly reminiscent of the early 2000’s, when similar color-mixed outfits were seen on stars including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Christina Aguilera — an aesthetic that’s been revived in the 2020s from deep-rooted nostalgia for the era.
The TV personality’s penchant for textured jewelry could also be seen in a later post promoting her website — where Port modeled an array of jewelry she curated for customers to shop, hailing from brands including Agmes, Mondo Mondo and Laura Lombardi.
When it comes to footwear, Port’s go-to styles range in aesthetic and silhouette. The media personality can be regularly seen in low-heeled loafers, slides and ankle boots from Bottega Veneta, Rixo and By Far. Port also laces into a variety of sneakers while off-duty, hailing from brands including Adidas, APL and New Balance. On the red carpet, she often slips on slingback, pointed-toe and strappy sandals and pumps by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti, as well.
Related:
Comfortable and Stylish Women’s Flats
Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.