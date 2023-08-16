Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Gets Casual in Denim Converse Sneakers With Mom Angelina Jolie in NYC

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was spotted alongside her mother, Angelina Jolie, while in New York yesterday.

On the footwear front, Thorne laced up a classic pair of low-top Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers. The style was composed of durable deep blue denim uppers and included rubber white capped toes, silver eyelets, sleek white lace-up closures and thick non-slip rubber soles, also in white. The pair offered Vivienne’s casual and cozy look a classic, all-American touch.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt leaving a building in New York on August 15, 2023. Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / Sp

Additionally, the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” star wore peachy pink patent leather pumps from Christian Louboutin. The footwear featured shiny uppers, hence the patent leather, with rounded almond-shaped toes, bright red soles and 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

A closer look at Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s shoes. Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / Sp

Vivienne’s look consisted of a plain white long-sleeved shirt tucked into deep blue high-waisted trousers featuring a baggy composition. The young public figure’s ensemble was simple and comfortable, working heavily in contrast to her mother’s outfit.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers. Converse

Angelina wore a black maxi-length dress with a gathered and billowing construction. The garment was layered underneath a structural black blazer, also in an oversized style. Rounding out her look, the “Girl, Interrupted” actress toted a black leather rectangular quilted clutch worn with a variety of high-shine gold jewelry and brown-framed glasses.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt leaving a building in New York on August 15, 2023. Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / Sp

The 15-year-old actress has a keen sense of personal style. She often favors neutral pieces for a variety of occasions. Her closet is filled with versatile pieces like overalls and basic T-shirts. For footwear, Vivienne is a lover of casual sneakers from affordable brands like New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Converse. On occasion, she will slip into a pair of sleek and sophisticated flats.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Best Adidas Samba Shoes