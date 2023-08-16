×
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Gets Casual in Denim Converse Sneakers With Mom Angelina Jolie in NYC

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend "The Breadwinner" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Loung Ung, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Kimhak Mun, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Sareum Srey Moch attend the "First They Killed My Father" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt (C) attends the "First They Killed My Father" New York premiere at DGA Theater on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on February 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was spotted alongside her mother, Angelina Jolie, while in New York yesterday.

On the footwear front, Thorne laced up a classic pair of low-top Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers. The style was composed of durable deep blue denim uppers and included rubber white capped toes, silver eyelets, sleek white lace-up closures and thick non-slip rubber soles, also in white. The pair offered Vivienne’s casual and cozy look a classic, all-American touch.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt leaving a building in New York on August 15, 2023.Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / Sp

Additionally, the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” star wore peachy pink patent leather pumps from Christian Louboutin. The footwear featured shiny uppers, hence the patent leather, with rounded almond-shaped toes, bright red soles and 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

A closer look at Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s shoes. Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / Sp

Vivienne’s look consisted of a plain white long-sleeved shirt tucked into deep blue high-waisted trousers featuring a baggy composition. The young public figure’s ensemble was simple and comfortable, working heavily in contrast to her mother’s outfit.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers.Converse

Angelina wore a black maxi-length dress with a gathered and billowing construction. The garment was layered underneath a structural black blazer, also in an oversized style. Rounding out her look, the “Girl, Interrupted” actress toted a black leather rectangular quilted clutch worn with a variety of high-shine gold jewelry and brown-framed glasses.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt leaving a building in New York on August 15, 2023.Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / Sp

The 15-year-old actress has a keen sense of personal style. She often favors neutral pieces for a variety of occasions. Her closet is filled with versatile pieces like overalls and basic T-shirts. For footwear, Vivienne is a lover of casual sneakers from affordable brands like New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Converse. On occasion, she will slip into a pair of sleek and sophisticated flats.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

