Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Laces Into Her Favorite Blue Converse Sneakers in NYC

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was casually dressed to leave New York City with her mother, Angelina Jolie.
Following their mother-daughter weekend in Manhattan, Jolie-Pitt left the Mercer Hotel in a set of tonal blue Converse sneakers, which she has been wearing since last week. Her Chuck Taylor All-Star style featured high-top canvas uppers, complete with white laces and the brand’s round All-Star logos for a retro finish.
Jolie-Pitt’s style was complete with white-capped rubber toes and flat rubber soles, bringing them a neutral, practical base. The style also brought a tonal finish to her athleisure ensemble: a white T-shirt and light blue sweatpants, complete with a black backpack.
Angelina, meanwhile, was sharply outfitted in an all-black outfit: a silky maxi dress and sharply lapeled coat, paired with glossy sunglasses. The “Salt” actress’ attire was complete with small diamond drop earrings, as well as a monogrammed canvas Celine tote bag trimmed in black leather.
Jolie-Pitt’s shoe style is relaxed and casual. On and off the red carpet, the teenager regularly wears blue and neutral-toned sneakers from brands including Converse and Nike. During warmer months, she’s also been seen in monochrome slip-on espadrilles.
