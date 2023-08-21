×
Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Laces Into Her Favorite Blue Converse Sneakers in NYC
Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Laces Into Her Favorite Blue Converse Sneakers in NYC

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, sweatpants, blue sweatpants, Converse, sneakers, blue sneakers, high top sneakers, lace up sneakers, rubber soles, white soles, canvas sneakers, Mercer Hotel, New York City
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend "The Breadwinner" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Loung Ung, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Kimhak Mun, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Sareum Srey Moch attend the "First They Killed My Father" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt (C) attends the "First They Killed My Father" New York premiere at DGA Theater on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on February 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was casually dressed to leave New York City with her mother, Angelina Jolie.

Following their mother-daughter weekend in Manhattan, Jolie-Pitt left the Mercer Hotel in a set of tonal blue Converse sneakers, which she has been wearing since last week. Her Chuck Taylor All-Star style featured high-top canvas uppers, complete with white laces and the brand’s round All-Star logos for a retro finish.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, sweatpants, blue sweatpants, Converse, sneakers, blue sneakers, high top sneakers, lace up sneakers, rubber soles, white soles, canvas sneakers, Mercer Hotel, New York City
(L-R): Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt leave the Mercer Hotel in New York City on Aug. 21, 2023.Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jolie-Pitt’s style was complete with white-capped rubber toes and flat rubber soles, bringing them a neutral, practical base. The style also brought a tonal finish to her athleisure ensemble: a white T-shirt and light blue sweatpants, complete with a black backpack.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, sweatpants, blue sweatpants, Converse, sneakers, blue sneakers, high top sneakers, lace up sneakers, rubber soles, white soles, canvas sneakers, Mercer Hotel, New York City
A closer look at Jolie-Pitt’s sneakers.Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Angelina, meanwhile, was sharply outfitted in an all-black outfit: a silky maxi dress and sharply lapeled coat, paired with glossy sunglasses. The “Salt” actress’ attire was complete with small diamond drop earrings, as well as a monogrammed canvas Celine tote bag trimmed in black leather.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, sweatpants, blue sweatpants, Converse, sneakers, blue sneakers, high top sneakers, lace up sneakers, rubber soles, white soles, canvas sneakers, Mercer Hotel, New York City
(L-R): Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt leave the Mercer Hotel in New York City on Aug. 21, 2023.Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jolie-Pitt’s shoe style is relaxed and casual. On and off the red carpet, the teenager regularly wears blue and neutral-toned sneakers from brands including Converse and Nike. During warmer months, she’s also been seen in monochrome slip-on espadrilles.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: (L to R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the UK Gala Screening of "The Eternals" at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s Style Evolution
