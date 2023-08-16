Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s Style Evolution Through the Years

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is known for being the youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The young star created quite a buzz in 2014 as she played the young Princess Aurora alongside her mother in the live-action film “Maleficent.” Although she hasn’t been on the screen since then, Jolie-Pitt has still made a lasting impression with her red-carpet looks.

The 15-year-old actress has a keen sense of personal style. She often favors neutral pieces for any occasion. Her closet is filled with versatile pieces like overalls and basic T-shirts. During the first couple of years of attending her mother’s premiere events, she gravitated towards gender-neutral ensembles like blazer suits. Now, she can be seen embracing more feminine silhouettes like A-line dresses, as well as sporty styles.

For footwear, Vivienne has stayed consistent with her love of casual sneakers from affordable brands like New Balance, Nike and Converse. She will occasionally slip into a pair of sleek flats.

Here is a look at her red carpet style evolution through the years.

Loung Ung, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Kimhak Mun, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Sareum Srey Moch attend the “First They Killed My Father” premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Getty Images

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt suited up for the “First They Killed My Father” premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on Sept. 11, 2017. She wore a light gray button-down shirt and layered it with a cream blazer. She paired the top with matching trousers. She completed the look with a pendant chain and a pair of all-black New Balance low-top sneakers.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attends the “First They Killed My Father” New York premiere at DGA Theater on Sept. 14, 2017, in New York City. Getty Images

The actress looked sharp at the “First They Killed My Father” premiere in New York City on Sept. 14, 2017. She wore a white button-down shirt and a light gray blazer which she paired with matching trousers. She added a yellow flower to the top of her jacket. She slipped into the same pair of all-black New Balance low-top sneakers.

Angelina Jolie with children Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox attend “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind” Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on Feb. 25, 2019, in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

Jolie-Pitt opted for neutral tones as she attended a special screening of “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind” in New York City on Feb. 25, 2019. She wore a black button-down shirt and paired it with navy blue trousers. Jolie-Pitt opted for no accessories and completed the look with a classic pair of black Converse sneakers with a canvas upper.

Shiloh, Vivienne, Angelina Jolie, Zahara, and Knox Leon attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil” – Red Carpet at El Capitan Theatre on Sept. 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The actress had a black and white moment at the “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil” World Premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019. She wore a white T-shirt underneath a pair of black overalls. She layered the set with a black denim jacket. The actress slipped into a pair of all-black low-top sneakers with a mesh upper.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie Pitt arrive at the Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals on Oct. 18, 2021 in Hollywood. Getty Images for Disney

Jolie-Pitt looked angelic as she attended the “Eternals” premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2021. She slipped into a white a-line midi dress that featured flowy elbow sleeves and a straight neckline. The actress styled her light brown bob into a side-parted style accessorized with multiple gold bobby pins. She completed the look with a pair of all-white low-top sneakers.