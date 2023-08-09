Victoria Monét Gives Disco Ball Energy in Metallic Mermaid Skirt and Heels at Billboard R&B Hip Hop Live

Victoria Monét attended Billboard R&B Hip Hop Live held yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “Big Boss” songstress was clad in a full chrome moment courtesy of LaQuan Smith. The look was comprised of a strappy and structural bra top worn with a floor-sweeping high-waisted mermaid skirt featuring a flared hemline. Both the top and bottom featured a sparkling silver chrome finish that had Monét shining all night long.

Victoria Monét attended Billboard R&B Hip Hop Live at The Novo on August 08, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

On the accessories front, the “We Might Even Be Falling in Love” singer toted a matching metallic silver clutch in an oval pillbox shape featuring a mirrored finish worn alongside equally shiny silver jewelry. Monét’s lengthy ombred tresses were gathered up into a high ponytail that cascaded down in shiny waves.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, the hitmaker was styled in Jimmy Choo heels. Given her affinity for summer styles, it’s likely that Monét wore a pair of strappy sandal heels from the designer brands offerings cast in a similarly high-shine shade as her dress.

The sandals presumably included a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that crossed over the top of Monét’s toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place. Coinciding with her love of height-boosting styles, its likely the footwear featured slightly elevated platform soles accompanied by 3 to 4-inch heels. Sandal heels are a go-to item in many celebrities’ closets.

Victoria Monét attended Billboard R&B Hip Hop Live at The Novo on August 08, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Monét is all about taking calculated risks. The songwriter can often be found wearing items that pull from Y2K aesthetics including daring jumpsuits, sheer separates and high-impact dresses cast in neutral tones hailing from brands like Versace, Dior, Dion Lee, LaQuan Smith and Blumarine among others. On the footwear front, the performer opts for strappy sandals and sky-high platforms from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme La and Naked Wolfe just to name a few.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

