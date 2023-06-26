Victoria Monet Shines in Metal-Coiled Cutouts and Mirrored Platforms at BET Award 2023

Victoria Monet brought Y2K edge to the red carpet for the 2023 BET Awards.

Monet arrived to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing a sleek outfit instantly reminiscent of the matching “going out” tops and trousers of early 2000s.

Victoria Monet attends the 2023 BET Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

The “Big Boss” singer’s Patrycja Pagas attire featured a light brown crop top with asymmetric fabric cups attached to thin strings, creating a daring cutout effect — one that was further emphasized by the piece’s right side, a thin winding silver metal loop that formed almost half of the piece.

Stylist Kollin Carter finished Monet’s outfit with a pair of matching pants, which featured a faintly flared silhouette with slit hems and a folded-effect waistline, adding to her outfit’s already dynamic cutouts.

Monet’s attire also gained an added Y2K spin from wide silver DEFAÏENCE hoop earrings, as well as a sculpted beaded silver armband and stacked silver and clear lucite bangles by Jennifer Fisher.

When it came to footwear, Monet slipped on a pair of towering platform sandals to finish her outfit. Though the style couldn’t be fully seen beneath the “Party Girls” singer’s trouser hems, it did include mirrored metallic silver leather uppers with open-toed straps and thick platform soles. The pair was likely finished with thin stiletto or thick block heels totaling at least 5 inches, given the style’s traditional silhouette.

A closer look at Monet’s platforms. Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards honor the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.