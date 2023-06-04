×
Read Next: Emma Stone Chicly Slips on Louis Vuitton’s White Slingback Pumps for Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Victoria Justice Glows in Graffiti-Print Dress and Ankle-Strapped Sandals at Bombo Restaurant Opening

Victoria Justice, Bombo, opening, restaurants, restaurant opening, Los Angeles, dress, printed dress, slip dress, black dress, multicolored dress, heels, high heels, sandals, black sandals, ankle strap sandals, summer sandals, womens sandals
Victoria Justice attends the opening of Bombo at E.P. & L.P. in Los Angeles on June 2, 2023.
Nick Eliot
Share

Victoria Justice glowed with vibrant color during her latest outing in Los Angeles.

While attending the opening of Botanical Group’s new restaurant Bomba at E.P. & L.P. on Friday night, Justice arrived with her sister Madison Grace and friends Kaila Taylor and Camila Forero in a bright multicolored dress. The “Victorious” actress‘ knee-length style featured a slip silhouette with a draped neckline and black base. The sleeveless piece gained an edge with overlapping graffiti and retro-esque lettering, floral, nature and peace sign prints in hues of blue, green, orange and purple for a bright burst of color.

Victoria Justice, Bombo, opening, restaurants, restaurant opening, Los Angeles, dress, printed dress, slip dress, black dress, multicolored dress, heels, high heels, sandals, black sandals, ankle strap sandals, summer sandals, womens sandals
Victoria Justice attends the opening of Bombo at E.P. & L.P. in Los Angeles on June 2, 2023.Nick Eliot

Justice smoothly complemented her outfit with layered gold rings, as well as thin double-hoop earrings accented with pearl beads.

When it came to footwear, Justice strapped into a pair of open-toed sandals to finish her outfit. The “Gold” singer’s set featured smooth black uppers with thin soles, thin toe and buckled ankle straps. Though her style’s heels couldn’t be seen, Justice’s pair was likely complete with thin stiletto or thick block heels totaling at least 4 inches tall, given current pairs on the market and styles she’s worn in the past.

Victoria Justice, Bombo, opening, restaurants, restaurant opening, Los Angeles, dress, printed dress, slip dress, black dress, multicolored dress, heels, high heels, sandals, black sandals, ankle strap sandals, summer sandals, womens sandals
Victoria Justice attends the opening of Bombo at E.P. & L.P. in Los Angeles on June 2, 2023.Nick Eliot

Ankle-strapped sandals are favored for their minimalist silhouettes and height-boosting heels, often in a range of thin or chunky shapes. Style are regularly released in a wide range of hues year-round, with open-toed pairs in neutral colors frequently favored in the summer months — as seen in new styles on the marker from brands including Alexandre Birman, Sam Edelman, Marc Fisher, Dolce Vita and Franco Sarto.

Victoria Justice, Bombo, opening, restaurants, restaurant opening, Los Angeles, dress, printed dress, slip dress, black dress, multicolored dress, heels, high heels, sandals, black sandals, ankle strap sandals, summer sandals, womens sandals
Victoria Justice attends the opening of Bombo at E.P. & L.P. in Los Angeles on June 2, 2023.Nick Eliot

Where shoes are concerned, Justice often wears a range of colorful and trendy footwear. The “Afterlife of the Party” actress can regularly be seen in metallic, neutral and neon sandals, sneakers and boots from a range of brands, including Azalea Wang, Lucky Brand, Burberry and Sophia Webster. Off-duty, she often wears slip-on and lace-up sneakers from Vans, Steve Madden and Hoka One One.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Victoria Justice Glows in Open-Toe Sandals at Bombo Restaurant Opening
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Padres’ Stretched Finances Need Boost From MLB Local TV Sales Pitch
Padres’ Stretched Finances Need Boost From MLB Local TV Sales Pitch
Emma Stone Goes Preppy in Louis Vuitton Ensemble at 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
wwd
Emma Stone Goes Preppy in Louis Vuitton Ensemble at 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Parents Are ‘Very Impressed’ By These ‘Magic’ Sleep Stickers That Help Kids Fall Asleep In Minutes
Parents Are ‘Very Impressed’ By These ‘Magic’ Sleep Stickers That Help Kids Fall Asleep In Minutes
What’s at Stake in Yeezy Divorce’s Legal Fallout
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
What’s at Stake in Yeezy Divorce’s Legal Fallout
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad