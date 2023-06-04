Victoria Justice Glows in Graffiti-Print Dress and Ankle-Strapped Sandals at Bombo Restaurant Opening

Victoria Justice glowed with vibrant color during her latest outing in Los Angeles.

While attending the opening of Botanical Group’s new restaurant Bomba at E.P. & L.P. on Friday night, Justice arrived with her sister Madison Grace and friends Kaila Taylor and Camila Forero in a bright multicolored dress. The “Victorious” actress‘ knee-length style featured a slip silhouette with a draped neckline and black base. The sleeveless piece gained an edge with overlapping graffiti and retro-esque lettering, floral, nature and peace sign prints in hues of blue, green, orange and purple for a bright burst of color.

Victoria Justice attends the opening of Bombo at E.P. & L.P. in Los Angeles on June 2, 2023. Nick Eliot

Justice smoothly complemented her outfit with layered gold rings, as well as thin double-hoop earrings accented with pearl beads.

When it came to footwear, Justice strapped into a pair of open-toed sandals to finish her outfit. The “Gold” singer’s set featured smooth black uppers with thin soles, thin toe and buckled ankle straps. Though her style’s heels couldn’t be seen, Justice’s pair was likely complete with thin stiletto or thick block heels totaling at least 4 inches tall, given current pairs on the market and styles she’s worn in the past.

Ankle-strapped sandals are favored for their minimalist silhouettes and height-boosting heels, often in a range of thin or chunky shapes. Style are regularly released in a wide range of hues year-round, with open-toed pairs in neutral colors frequently favored in the summer months — as seen in new styles on the marker from brands including Alexandre Birman, Sam Edelman, Marc Fisher, Dolce Vita and Franco Sarto.

Where shoes are concerned, Justice often wears a range of colorful and trendy footwear. The “Afterlife of the Party” actress can regularly be seen in metallic, neutral and neon sandals, sneakers and boots from a range of brands, including Azalea Wang, Lucky Brand, Burberry and Sophia Webster. Off-duty, she often wears slip-on and lace-up sneakers from Vans, Steve Madden and Hoka One One.