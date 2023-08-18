Victoria Beckham Enjoys Boat Ride in Two-Toned Thong Sandals With David Beckham on the Amalfi Coast

Enjoying the summer, Victoria Beckham was photographed arriving at Lo Scoglio today on the Amalfi Coast, Italy, with her husband, former footballer David Beckham. The couple was joined by their children Cruz and Harper Beckham, along with a group of friends.

Victoria stepped out in a pair of slip-on thong sandals, letting her feet breathe while on the boat ride. The former Spice Girl’s footwear was crafted of two-toned matt white and brown leather uppers with and thick and sturdy thong straps that separated the star’s toes while securing the shoes in place.

David and Victoria Beckham are seen arriving at restaurant Lo Scoglio in Nerano with their children Cruz and Harper, and some friends on Aug. 18, 2023 on the Amalfi Coast. MEGA

Thong sandals, of all kinds, are a popular choice for many vacationing celebrities, especially as the weather gets warmer.

A closer look at Victoria Beckham’s shoes. MEGA

The fashion designer was clad in summery attire, likely from her namesake brand, mainly comprised of a white maxi-length dress. The long-sleeved garment was comprised of a collared neckline, button closures that ran down the front and a breezy structural skirt that stopped just above Victoria’s ankles, spotlighting her shoes. The dress is similar to a beach cover-up, given its slightly sheer and flowy nature.

David and Victoria Beckham are seen arriving at restaurant Lo Scoglio in Nerano with their children Cruz and Harper, and some friends on Aug. 18, 2023, on the Amalfi Coast. MEGA

When it comes down to it, Beckham’s ensembles heavily rely upon accessories. For this particular look, the British star’s ensemble was further dressed up with summery pieces including a wide-brimmed sunhat, large rounded sunglasses and silver jewelry.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood.

Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

