Victoria Beckham Slips Into Balenciaga Fishnet Pantalegging Boots With Oversized Blazer in Paris

Victoria Beckham was spotted in the streets of Paris this morning, after attending Jacquemus‘ spring 2024 show in Versailles, France, yesterday with her husband, David Beckham.

For her romp in the city of lights, the fashion designer donned an oversized mauve blazer featuring a structural silhouette, sharp shoulders and a button closure that sat to one side.

Victoria Beckham is seen on June 27, 2023, in Paris. GC Images

The blazer jacket was worn with deep gray mesh “pantaleggings” from Balenciaga that resembled the look of leggings or tights featuring a light blue mesh overlay. The pants transitioned into pointed-toe boots that featured knife-like pointed toes and sturdy uppers all sat atop thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

A closer look at Victoria Beckham’s shoes. GC Images

Rounding out her look, Victoria donned large black visor-like sunglasses with reflective lenses and boxy frames worn with dainty gold jewelry. The former Spice Girls member parted her tresses down the middle and gathered them into a sleek updo, worn out of her face.

Victoria Beckham is seen on June 27, 2023 in Paris. GC Images

Victoria has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles.

The dress featured a shimmery overlay as well as a flowing asymmetric hemline, thin spaghetti straps and a giant ruffled flower adorning her right hip. The businesswoman wore large black sunglasses alongside a gray bag. As for footwear, Victoria wore peep-toe boots from her own brand.

