Victoria Beckham Joins Husband David Beckham at Jacquemus’ Spring 2024 Show in Glittery Pink Dress and Peep-Toe Boots

David and Victoria Beckham joined the star-studded guest list at Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” spring 2024 show. The couple were paddled out by row boat to the show, held at Chateau de Versaille in France.

For the occasion, Victoria wore a baby pink slip dress that reached her ankles. The dress featured a shimmery overlay as well as a flowing asymmetric hemline, thin spaghetti straps and a giant ruffled flower adorning her right hip. She accessorized with large black sunglasses and a gray structured bag.

Victoria and David Beckham attend the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ fashion show at Chateau de Versaille on June 26. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Spice Girls alum added one of her go-to footwear styles to the outfit. She wore peep-toe boots from her own brand to the show; a go-to silhouette of hers. Victoria’s soft blue pair featured a sharply pointed base. She recently wore a similar style while lounging by the pool, paired with an open-back red dress.

Victoria and David Beckham attend the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ fashion show at Chateau de Versaille on June 26. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it comes to her shoe style, the style icon tends to gravitate toward pointed pumps. Over the years, she’s also been known to reach for other heeled styles from top brands like Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi. Moreover, she also wears shoes from her own namesake brand quite often. When she’s off-duty and opts for sneakers, you’re likely to find her sporting Nikes or Reeboks.

David donned a tan linen suit, perfect for the summery show. His look complemented Victoria’s without matching too closely. He added a white tank under his jacket and rounded out the look with brown sandals and black sunglasses.

