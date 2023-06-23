×
Victor Wembanyama’s Sister Eve Celebrates in Plunging Black Suit and Heels for NBA Draft 2023 Overall Pick Ceremony

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Top Prospect Victor Wembanyama sister eve, looks on prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: (L-R) Gradey Dick and Victor Wembanyama arrive prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Cason Wallace arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Victor Wembanyama’s sister Eve attended the 2023 NBA Draft to cheer on her younger basketball star brother tonight at the Barclays Center in New York. The brother-sister duo also attended with their brother Oscar and their father Felix and mother Elodie de Fautereau.

During the starry ceremony, Eve appeared to slip into something dressy, donning a striking black suit paired with a gold statement necklace and a bold bright red lip. The look was easy and sophisticated, elevated by the accessories she chose to wear.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Top Prospect Victor Wembanyama and sister eve, looks on prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Eve and Victor Wembanyama look on prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in New York.Getty Images

Prior to the occasion, Eve posted a sneak peek of a more casual look to her Instagram Story along with a sleepy emoji. The athlete wore a black long-sleeve sweater with black satin trousers in a tailored style. Additionally, she carried a rectangular snakeskin clutch that offered her all-black look a whimsical twist.

Although it was hard to see what footwear she was wearing for both looks, it’s likely the 21-year-old basketball player stuck to the classics, opting for a pair of patent leather pointed-toe pumps in a style that matched her wardrobe. On less formal occasions, Eve is partial to strappy sandals and a wide range of New Balance and Nike sneakers.

Victor Wembanyama sister Eve Wembanyama, NBA Draft 2023, suit, celebrity style
French basketball player Victor Wembanyama (C) poses with his father Felix (L), sister Eve (2nd L), brother Oscar (2nd R) and mother Elodie de Fautereau (R) before being picked by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Draft at Barclays Center in New York, on June 22, 2023.AFP via Getty Images

Eve is also an accomplished basketball player. The athlete has represented France on multiple occasions, including the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship and FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers. When she’s not on the court, the star can be found wearing a colorful array of clothing along with pointed-toe pumps and a variety of sneakers.

victor Wembanyama's sister, Eve Wembanyama, Instagram, selfie, sweater, satin, pants, clutch.
Eve Wembanyama in a selfie posted to her Instagram Story.Instagram

The 2023 NBA Draft takes place on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York. It is the 77th edition of the NBA’s annual event and consists of 58 picks instead of their usual 60. Some of the biggest names in basketball graced the red-carpeted occasion including Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Gradey Dick, Kobe Bufkin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Jalen Hood-Schifino among others.

PHOTOS: See all of the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 NBA Draft.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Victor Wembanyama's Sister Eve Wows in Plunging Suit at NBA Draft
