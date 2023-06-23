×
Read Next: Reebok Is Releasing an Answer 4 With Nods to NBA Icon Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker Free Agency Period
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Victor Wembanyama Soars in Size 21 Shoes at NBA Draft With Green Louis Vuitton ‘Alien’ Suit on the Red Carpet

tall, height, NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: (L-R) Gradey Dick and Victor Wembanyama arrive prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Cason Wallace arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery33 Images
Share

The 2023 NBA Draft has officially kicked off and all eyes are on the night’s headliner, France’s Victor Wembanyama. Since the San Antonio Spurs won the draft lottery in May, it’s been reported that the Texas team would choose the super-tall Frenchman, 19, as its number-one pick.

Wembanyama opted for an evergreen suit for the special event held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York City tonight. The 7-foot-3 baller showed off a sleek Louis Vuitton look complete with an unconventional blazer featuring a unique layered design, a tonal shirt underneath and wide-leg pants.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023.Getty Images

Speaking to a reporter on the red carpet, he revealed some of the inspiration behind his chic look, explaining that he’s a big fan of the green. “The color green… it looks kinda outer space, you know… alien-like,” he shared.

A pale purple version of the eccentric suit debuted on the runway at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023.Getty Images

Meanwhile, his timeless shoes are courtesy of another longtime French brand, J.M. Weston. The French luxury shoe company was founded by Édouard Blanchard in 1891.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023.Getty Images

The 19-year-old basketball phenom chose a pair of classic black leather toe-cap oxford shoes for the red carpet occasion. He then tied his dapper ‘fit together with a bit of bling that included a necklace and two rings.

J.M. Weston shoes, Victor Wembanyama, 2023 NBA Draft, nba fashion, shoe style
A closer look at Victor Wembanyama wearing J.M. Weston shoes.Getty Images

Tonight marks yet edition another edition of the long-running NBA Draft. It’s the 77th edition of the annual event, which sees teams included in the National Basketball Association choose elidable players to join the league.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to discover more red carpet fashion from the 2023 NBA Draft.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Victor Wembanyama Soars at NBA Draft in Size 21 Shoes & 'Alien' Suit
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad