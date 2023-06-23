The 2023 NBA Draft has officially kicked off and all eyes are on the night’s headliner, France’s Victor Wembanyama. Since the San Antonio Spurs won the draft lottery in May, it’s been reported that the Texas team would choose the super-tall Frenchman, 19, as its number-one pick.

Wembanyama opted for an evergreen suit for the special event held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York City tonight. The 7-foot-3 baller showed off a sleek Louis Vuitton look complete with an unconventional blazer featuring a unique layered design, a tonal shirt underneath and wide-leg pants.

Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023. Getty Images

Speaking to a reporter on the red carpet, he revealed some of the inspiration behind his chic look, explaining that he’s a big fan of the green. “The color green… it looks kinda outer space, you know… alien-like,” he shared.

A pale purple version of the eccentric suit debuted on the runway at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 show.

Meanwhile, his timeless shoes are courtesy of another longtime French brand, J.M. Weston. The French luxury shoe company was founded by Édouard Blanchard in 1891.

The 19-year-old basketball phenom chose a pair of classic black leather toe-cap oxford shoes for the red carpet occasion. He then tied his dapper ‘fit together with a bit of bling that included a necklace and two rings.

A closer look at Victor Wembanyama wearing J.M. Weston shoes. Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama tells us about his draft outfit!#NBADraft presented by State Farm at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/cKmmW6b7OG — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

Tonight marks yet edition another edition of the long-running NBA Draft. It’s the 77th edition of the annual event, which sees teams included in the National Basketball Association choose elidable players to join the league.

