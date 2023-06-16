Young Vera Wang’s Style Over the Years

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
At 73 years old, Vera Wang made headlines after attending the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards on Thursday. The designer donned a flared black tulle skirt with a daring bandeau top. However, the American-born Chinese fashion designer has always been under the spotlight with her looks.
Wang has a long and impressive career thus far. She started crafting bridal wear in 1990 in New York and with a financial push from her father, she opened up her first flagship store at the Carlyle Hotel. Wang eventually expanded her business to include haute couture designs, fragrances, eyewear, jewelry, spirits and homeware.
Today, Vera Wang is a brand beloved by all, worn by impressive folks from Michelle Obama to Halle Berry. Before her illustrious career took off, the Chinese-American made waves with her personal style which incorporates punk-rock aesthetics and often includes neutral tones.
Wang plays with layering and includes big furs, gloves, knitwear and statement leather. On the footwear front, the designer can be found stepping out in pointed-toe pumps, towering platforms and summery sandal heels from brands like Vetements, Balenciaga, Prada and Rick Owens among others.
While attending Henry Street’s Gala Benefit in New York in 1995, the designer stunned in a silky white halter dress with a matching white fringy shawl. As for footwear, the designer donned white point-toe pumps with a satin finish.
While heading to a Valentino party in the 2000s, Wang wore a ruffled floral-inspired top in deep purple and black with a sheer high-waisted maxi skirt featuring a similarly ruffled texture. Overtop her top, the designer donned a black ribbed cardigan. Rounding out the look, Wang wore black leather sandal heels with squared toes and a strappy construction.
While celebrating the launch of Versace’s skincare line in New York in 2001, Wang wore a warm knitted gray top with a matching lengthy cardigan. On the bottom, the creative wore a black wool mini skirt and black sheer tights. As for footwear, Wang stepped into black pointed-toe pumps with short 1 to 2 inch heels.
Having fun with fur, Wang attended amfAR Benefit Honors Gala in New York in 2003 dressed in a high-neck black dress with an intricate cut-out worn underneath a brown fur shawl. As for footwear, Wang stepped into black strappy kitten heels fitted with short stilettos.
The 2000s were in full swing at “The Clothes We Love” fashion show in New York in 2005 and Wang’s wardrobe encapsulated that time period perfectly. The designer wore a sheer black top underneath a cropped black cardigan paired with a black skirt that ballooned outwards. On her feet, Wang styled black and cream sandal heels with buckle closures and thick straps in contrasting hues.
For the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the designer mixed sequins, feathers and leather with her look, which she completed with a pair of platform leather sandals and black stockings.
For the 2016 Met Gala, Wang arrived next to singer Rita Ora. The designer wore a sheer white dress that featured a nude layer underneath.
For an event of her brand in New York, Wang gave black and white a modern update with tailor pants, cutout top and an asymmetric cape.
While attending the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards, the designer donned a flaired black tulle skirt with a bandeau top.
PHOTOS: Young Vera Wang’s Style Over the Years Photos
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
Related:
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.