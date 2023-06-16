Young Vera Wang’s Style Over the Years

At 73 years old, Vera Wang made headlines after attending the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards on Thursday. The designer donned a flared black tulle skirt with a daring bandeau top. However, the American-born Chinese fashion designer has always been under the spotlight with her looks.

Wang has a long and impressive career thus far. She started crafting bridal wear in 1990 in New York and with a financial push from her father, she opened up her first flagship store at the Carlyle Hotel. Wang eventually expanded her business to include haute couture designs, fragrances, eyewear, jewelry, spirits and homeware.

Today, Vera Wang is a brand beloved by all, worn by impressive folks from Michelle Obama to Halle Berry. Before her illustrious career took off, the Chinese-American made waves with her personal style which incorporates punk-rock aesthetics and often includes neutral tones.

Wang plays with layering and includes big furs, gloves, knitwear and statement leather. On the footwear front, the designer can be found stepping out in pointed-toe pumps, towering platforms and summery sandal heels from brands like Vetements, Balenciaga, Prada and Rick Owens among others.

Vera Wang, 1995

Vera Wang during Henry Street’s Gala Benefit on May 16, 1995. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

While attending Henry Street’s Gala Benefit in New York in 1995, the designer stunned in a silky white halter dress with a matching white fringy shawl. As for footwear, the designer donned white point-toe pumps with a satin finish.

Vera Wang, 2000

Vera Wang during a Valentino party on June 14, 2000. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

While heading to a Valentino party in the 2000s, Wang wore a ruffled floral-inspired top in deep purple and black with a sheer high-waisted maxi skirt featuring a similarly ruffled texture. Overtop her top, the designer donned a black ribbed cardigan. Rounding out the look, Wang wore black leather sandal heels with squared toes and a strappy construction.

Vera Wang, 2001

Vera Wang at the Versace skincare launch on Nov. 1, 2001. Getty Images

While celebrating the launch of Versace’s skincare line in New York in 2001, Wang wore a warm knitted gray top with a matching lengthy cardigan. On the bottom, the creative wore a black wool mini skirt and black sheer tights. As for footwear, Wang stepped into black pointed-toe pumps with short 1 to 2 inch heels.

Vera Wang, 2003

Vera Wang attends the amfAR Benefit Honors Gala on Feb, 3, 2003. Getty Images

Having fun with fur, Wang attended amfAR Benefit Honors Gala in New York in 2003 dressed in a high-neck black dress with an intricate cut-out worn underneath a brown fur shawl. As for footwear, Wang stepped into black strappy kitten heels fitted with short stilettos.

Vera Wang, 2005

Vera Wang during “The Clothes We Love” fashion show on Sept. 7, 2005. WireImage for InStyle Magazine

The 2000s were in full swing at “The Clothes We Love” fashion show in New York in 2005 and Wang’s wardrobe encapsulated that time period perfectly. The designer wore a sheer black top underneath a cropped black cardigan paired with a black skirt that ballooned outwards. On her feet, Wang styled black and cream sandal heels with buckle closures and thick straps in contrasting hues.

Vera Wang, 2010

Vera Wang arrives at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

For the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the designer mixed sequins, feathers and leather with her look, which she completed with a pair of platform leather sandals and black stockings.

Vera Wang, 2016

Vera Wang and singer Rita Ora at the Met Gala 2016. Getty Images

For the 2016 Met Gala, Wang arrived next to singer Rita Ora. The designer wore a sheer white dress that featured a nude layer underneath.

Vera Wang, 2019

Vera Wang attends The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards Preview Celebration on March 14, 2019. Getty Images for Related

For an event of her brand in New York, Wang gave black and white a modern update with tailor pants, cutout top and an asymmetric cape.

Vera Wang, 2023

Vera Wang attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York. Getty Images

While attending the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards, the designer donned a flaired black tulle skirt with a bandeau top.

