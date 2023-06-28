×
Venus Williams Sparkles in Embellished Black Dress and Pointy Slingbacks at Serpentine’s Summer Party 2023

venus williams, serpentine summer party 2023, midi dress, pumps, purple hair, london
VENUS WILLIAMS looking beautiful during Fashion Week.
VENUS WILLIAMS OUT WITH HER DOG IN BEVERLY HILLS.
Tennis champion Venus Williams found herself back in Compton today filming a commercial for the California State Lottery.
Tennis icon Venus Williams is seen at the Miami International Airport as she returns home from Wimbledon.
Venus Williams brought a little sparkle to her latest event. The tennis star hit Serpentine’s Summer Party held at the Serpentine Gallery in London last night.

Williams joined a packed guest list of other celebrities like Lori Harvey, Andrew Garfield, Alexa Chung, Ellie Goulding, Orlando Bloom and more at the event.

venus williams, serpentine summer party 2023, midi dress, pumps, purple hair, london
Williams attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 on June 27 in London.Darren Gerrish

For the event, Williams wore a simple but sleek midi dress. Her fitted black dress from Miu Miu featured a square neckline and spaghetti straps. The dress was also covered with sparkly embellishments throughout for an extra touch of glam. Williams added hoop earrings but kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

venus williams, serpentine summer party 2023, midi dress, pumps, purple hair, london
Vanessa Kingori, Emma Thynn and Williams attend The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 on June 27 in London.Marco Bahler/BFA.com

The FN cover star added a little more sparkle to her look through her shoes. She added black close-toe slingbacks to the ensemble with a band across the top of the foot covered in shimmery gems. The pointed-toe slingbacks featured a thin heel that reached at least 3 inches.

Williams is known as one of the most fashion-forward tennis players to ever play the game, and she continues that reputation on and off the court. She has a trendy sartorial sense that prompts her to wear beautiful pieces from brands like LoveShackFancy, Chanel and Burberry. As for shoes, Williams usually keeps a rotation of boots, pumps, sneakers and sandals from principled labels like Prada, Louis Vuitton and K-Swiss in her closet.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Natasha Lyonne and Justin Theroux attend at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for the Serpentine Gallery)
Venus Williams Sparkles in Embellished Dress at Serpentine's Party
