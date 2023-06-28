Venus Williams Sparkles in Embellished Black Dress and Pointy Slingbacks at Serpentine’s Summer Party 2023

Venus Williams brought a little sparkle to her latest event. The tennis star hit Serpentine’s Summer Party held at the Serpentine Gallery in London last night.

Williams joined a packed guest list of other celebrities like Lori Harvey, Andrew Garfield, Alexa Chung, Ellie Goulding, Orlando Bloom and more at the event.

Williams attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 on June 27 in London. Darren Gerrish

For the event, Williams wore a simple but sleek midi dress. Her fitted black dress from Miu Miu featured a square neckline and spaghetti straps. The dress was also covered with sparkly embellishments throughout for an extra touch of glam. Williams added hoop earrings but kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

Vanessa Kingori, Emma Thynn and Williams attend The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 on June 27 in London. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

The FN cover star added a little more sparkle to her look through her shoes. She added black close-toe slingbacks to the ensemble with a band across the top of the foot covered in shimmery gems. The pointed-toe slingbacks featured a thin heel that reached at least 3 inches.

Williams is known as one of the most fashion-forward tennis players to ever play the game, and she continues that reputation on and off the court. She has a trendy sartorial sense that prompts her to wear beautiful pieces from brands like LoveShackFancy, Chanel and Burberry. As for shoes, Williams usually keeps a rotation of boots, pumps, sneakers and sandals from principled labels like Prada, Louis Vuitton and K-Swiss in her closet.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.