Venus Williams Means Business in Adidas Sneakers at Citi Taste of Tennis Ahead of U.S. Open 2023

Venus Williams attended the Citi Taste of Tennis 2023 held in New York yesterday. In celebration of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, the event boasted a culinary experience and saw appearances from other athletes, including Alexander Zverev and Ons Jabeur.

For the occasion, Williams kept it sporty. She laced up chunky black and white Adidas sneakers with a classic gum outsole. The style featured a breathable black mesh and shiny patent leather uppers with flexible arches and an appealing chunky silhouette.

Venus Williams attends the Citi Taste of Tennis New York City 2023 event at Gotham Hall on Aug. 24, 2023, in New York. Getty Images for AYS Sports Mark

The footwear also included black lace-up closures, Adidas’ instantly recognizable three-striped detailing in black leather and tan accents at the tips of each toe. Thick rubber soles in white rounded out the set, cushioning the athlete’s feet. Thick tan tread offered the sporty silhouette a non-slip feel.

A closer look at Venus Williams’ shoes. Getty Images for AYS Sports Mark

Outfitted casually in a singular hue, the tennis star donned a structural black blazer with white contrasting text written in French placed sporadically on the fabric. Williams’ blazer was layered overtop a plain black tee tucked neatly into high-waisted fitted trousers featuring a row of button closures. Keeping it simple, Williams donned a black and white baseball cap.

Venus Williams attends the Citi Taste of Tennis New York City 2023 event at Gotham Hall on Aug. 24, 2023, in New York. Getty Images for AYS Sports Mark

At the event, the athlete showed off her black and hot pink ombre tresses in a textural voluminous style worn in a face-framing side part.

Williams is known as one of the most fashion-forward tennis players to ever play the game, and she continues that reputation on and off the court. She has a trendy sartorial sense that prompts her to wear beautiful pieces from brands like LoveShackFancy, Chanel and Burberry. As for shoes, Williams usually keeps a rotation of boots, pumps, sneakers and sandals from principled labels like Prada, Louis Vuitton and K-Swiss in her closet.

